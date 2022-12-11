MARIETTA - Despite cloudy skies at Piedmont Church’s annual “Christmas at Piedmont,” kids flocked to the petting zoo’s goats and llamas and waited in a lengthy line for a snow slide with a tube. And, of course, there was the opportunity to share wish lists with Santa.
Meanwhile, more than 20 elementary school choirs performed on two stages, and people shopped for the holidays at an arts and crafts market of local vendors during the free event off Piedmont Road.
Marlon Longacre, one of Piedmont’s pastors, estimated 13,000 to 15,000 people attended the two-day event, but with a caveat.
“We’re baptist ministers so they never give us any credibility on that — we’re known for our exaggerations,” Longacre said.
Last year’s event raised $24,500 for local schools, according to Longacre. This year’s main sponsor is Superior Plumbing.
Longacre said the event provides an outlet for the music programs of schools in unincorporated north east Cobb, comparing it to holiday events usually thrown by city governments, like Santa's arrival in Acworth.
“When we throw an event like this we become like a city hall,” Longacre said.
Piedmont Senior Pastor Ike Reighard, also CEO and president of the nonprofit MUST Ministries, said he hoped the event allowed parents with busy schedules to see their kids perform.
“We try to make it special for those kids that are singing. My guess is they’ll never forget singing on a stage like that,” Reighard said, referring to the large stage in the church’s main auditorium.
"It's just about fun," Longacre said. "I mean how often do you get to pet a llama?"
"I've got to get a picture with the llama," Reighard agreed.
Mother and daughter Trina and Olivia Phillips attended the event because 10-year-old Olivia, wearing a tinsel Christmas tree hat, was performing in the Rocky Mountain Elementary choir.
“We didn’t realize Piedmont did all this. This is wonderful,” said Trina Phillips. The Phillips, officially in the holiday spirit, planned to put up their extensive Christmas decorations, including four Christmas trees, when they got home.
Fourth grader Lily Miller was at Piedmont on Saturday to perform in her school choir, something she had done in previous years. But she was excited by another aspect of the event.
“I never saw the shopping part before, so I’m pretty excited for that,” Miller said.
At the market, Lily said she got three sets of earrings and a shell. Her 5-year-old brother Nathan got a wooden airplane toy.
As his son spun the propeller on his new airplane and made it fly, father Corey Miller said his favorite part of the Christmas season was spending time with his kids and watching them enjoy the holiday.
The MDJ asked Miller what his one Christmas wish would be. “That every kid gets the Christmas that they want,” Miller said.
