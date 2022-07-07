The Avenue East Cobb will welcome an array of new stores this fall and spring.
The New York Butcher Shoppe, a butcher shop, restaurant, and specialty grocer, will be opening a 2,500-square-foot store next to women's clothier J. Jill in November, developer North American Properties announced. This will be the chain's third location in the metro Atlanta area, after those in Milton and Sandy Springs, and its fourth in Georgia.
In addition to fresh meats, the Butcher Shoppe offers prepared meals, both cooked and uncooked, assorted wines, and grocery items that include specialty cheeses and gourmet pastas.
North American Properties also announced the eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker and the mattress company Tempur-Pedic will open stores at The Avenue. Warby Parker will open in November in a 1,800-square-foot space across from Panera Bread, while Tempur-Pedic will have a 2,800-square-foot showroom between The New York Butcher Shoppe and High Country Outfitters scheduled to open in the spring.
The announcement of the new retailers comes as the Cobb Board of Commissioners recently approved redevelopment plans for The Avenue East Cobb. Those plans include the construction of an to 8,000-square-foot plaza surrounded by restaurants with patios, "jewel box" spaces for standalone retail stores and restaurants, and a concierge building that will offer resort-like services, such as optional valet and dining reservation assistance, seasonally and during large-scale special events.
"As more young families continue moving away from bustling city centers and into suburban communities, destinations like Avenue East Cobb are becoming more attractive to brands seeking to appeal to this demographic,” said NAP senior leasing representative Brooke Massey in a press release. “We’ve been gaining a lot of leasing momentum over the past several weeks, and now with the necessary approvals in place, we’re full steam ahead.”
