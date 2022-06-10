Logo of The Cobb County School District

Five schools will be led by new principals after the Cobb County Board of Education unanimously approved appointments Thursday. The board approved the following appointments:

  • Vanessa Watking was reassigned to principal of Campbell High from working as principal of Cooper Middle School, effective July 1;
  • Jeanne Walker was reassigned to principal of Cobb Horizon High after serving as principal of Campbell High School, effective July 1;
  • Shannon Kiger was promoted to principal of Palmer Middle School from assistant principal, effective July 1;
  • Amy Stump was promoted to principal of Daniell Middle School from assistant principal, effective July 1;
  • James Rawls was reassigned to principal at Cooper Middle School after being principal at Daniell Middle School, effective July 1;
  • Brad Evans was promoted to director of field services, chief technology division from the role of systems engineer III, field services, chief technology division, effective June 13;
  • Catherine Hardy was appointed to director of project management, chief technology division, from the role of project manager, chief technology division, effective June 13.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In