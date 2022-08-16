Eric Holland, Marietta High School's brand new principal, has been named the sole finalist for the job of Rome City Schools superintendent. The Rome Board of Education voted unanimously to select Holland, who previously spent five years as principal of Rome High School, at a called meeting Tuesday evening.
Reached for comment, Holland said he had not yet spoken with Rome officials, and couldn't say whether he would accept the job. The Rome board has 14 days to negotiate a contract with Holland.
Holland said he had first applied to the Rome superintendent job when it came open in the spring.
"I love everything about Marietta, Dr. Rivera has been unbelievable ... I'm still the principal at Marietta," Holland told the MDJ after the announcement. "... The opportunity came open for me to interview, and it came on the shoulders of people that that I respect a lot, and there was an obligation for me and a responsibility for me to represent those people in a way I should, and that's what I did. ... That's where I'm at today. But until we go through the process of this 14-day period, and I have a conversation with Rome City (Schools), then we'll go from there."
Holland took over leadership of MHS just four weeks ago. The announcement once again creates uncertainty for the leadership of Marietta City Schools’ only high school, which has about 2,500 students and about 150 teachers.
“I am grateful for the impact that Dr. Holland has had at Marietta High School during his short time,” Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ Tuesday. “Until such time that Dr. Holland and the Rome Board of Education finalize his contract, he will continue to serve as the principal at Marietta High School, giving our staff and our students 100% of his time and effort each and every day.”
Holland’s contract with Marietta City Schools, obtained by the MDJ through an open records request, says it cannot be terminated by Holland without the written consent of the school district.
The contract also says that if Holland terminates the contract prior to its June 30, 2023 expiration, the district “may assess liquidated damages to the breach in an amount that is a reasonable pre-estimate of our probable loss.”
Rivera said he would need to consult with the district’s attorney regarding “any specifics of his contract and what that means regarding a potential transition.
“If a transition in leadership should occur with the principal, my highest priority will be making sure that that transition is seamless for our staff, our students and our community,” Rivera said. “I will make Marietta High School my highest priority. And our community can hold me accountable for a seamless transition.”
The Rome school board met Saturday to interview four candidates for superintendent: Holland; Dawn Williams, the interim Rome superintendent; and two candidates from a larger metro-Atlanta school system,the Rome News-Tribune, sister paper to the MDJ, reported Monday.
The Marietta Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Holland as MHS principal on July 13 at a salary of $195,000. Holland started the following Monday, July 18, just two weeks before students returned from summer break.
“I’m disappointed but not surprised that Dr. Holland was named the sole finalist as Rome Superintendent," board member Jason Waters said. "At some point top talent is going to leave for bigger opportunities. I was just hoping it would not be this soon."
Waters added he's "confident that we will be in good hands as we find an interim or long-term replacement."
Holland replaced Keith Ball, who in June was transferred by the board to a central office position after four years at the helm of MHS.
Rivera had requested the board approve Ball’s transfer to the central office. The board voted 4-3 to do so. Just three months prior, board members had voted 5-2 to approve a one-year contract extension for Ball at the high school.
Ball had presided over three years of graduation rate increases, but the MDJ later reported that the high school was challenged by high staff turnover and low teacher morale. Ball also reportedly struggled to address student fighting and discipline.
Holland has 23 years of education experience. He started his career as a teacher in Americus. He later served as an administrator at Turner County High in Ashburn, then at Tift County High School in Tifton, before heading to Rome.
