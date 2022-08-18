CUMBERLAND — How green is Cobb Superior Court Judge Vic Reynolds, sworn in just Monday?
“They had some pleas up for me this morning,” Reynolds told the Cobb Chamber’s Cumberland Area Council this week. “I said, ‘Just go slow. Let me get my sea legs under me.’ Then I realized I didn’t have a robe.”
The former Georgia Bureau of Investigation head and onetime Cobb district attorney, of course, has a lengthy resume in criminal justice. Reynolds gave the crowd a bit of a good cop, bad cop routine Wednesday, warming them up with some south Georgia slice-of-life material.
He recalled driving down to Coffee County during his tenure as director and coming upon some local police blocking a two-lane country highway. Reynolds inquired if he could do anything to help — whatever it was they were up to.
“No sir,” the deputy replied. “We’ve just got to move Mr. Jackson’s five donkeys from that side of the road, to that side of the road.”
The meat of Reynolds’ talk touched on more sobering material — the spread of sex trafficking in Georgia. Reynolds said he was initially “naive about” the issue, but it hit home for him when he learned of a Cobb County victim who was brought into the sex trade while sitting outside the motel room where she and her family were living at the time.
A man approached the girl, 15, and told her she was pretty, Reynolds said.
“That was the first time in 15 years that a male figure had told her she was pretty. First time,” said Reynolds. She was soon seeing upwards of a dozen men a day. “…The thought of that, it’s gut-wrenching.”
Reynolds said the GBI has begun tying the sex trade to street gangs, which look to prostitution as a source of income.
“When you have sold all of your commodity, you have to go get more guns, or more drugs. Not with a human being,” he added.
Susan Norris, who runs the nonprofit Rescuing Hope, told the audience that law enforcement can’t fight the problem alone.
“In your day to day life, you’ve now been made aware of this … you’ll start to pay attention that you walked right past before,” she said.
Norris emphasized that sex trafficking, unfortunately, comes with many of the perks of Cobb — tourism, entertainment, travel, and wealth. She encouraged members of the hospitality industry to step up their role in fighting trafficking.
“That’s like ice water in your face at lunch, but that’s the reality of what we fight,” she added. “Everything that we love about Cobb where we live, all of the things that we've heard that tourism is doing, bringing people here that makes this great, makes it a place that criminals want to come because they know there's expendable cash here.”
