Jordan Ridley is ready to hit the ground running as one of newest members to represent Cobb and Cherokee counties in the Georgia House.
Ridley is “super great guy,” according to Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs.
“He was the Cherokee County GOP chairman at the same time I was elected in Cobb, and I feel like he will do a great job for Cobb and Cherokee, because he thinks things through and he listens to the people. And I also think he has some great mentors,” Grubbs said.
Ridley, 30, was elected to represent House District 22 in November with 14,685 votes, or 61.5%, to Democrat Stacee Hill’s 9,190 votes, or 38.5%. Ridley won 52.4% of the vote in Cobb.
Ridley replaces Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock, who decided not to seek reelection after eight years under the Gold Dome.
Before the 2020 redistricting cycle, House District 22 included eastern Cherokee County and a slice of southwest Forsyth County. Under the redrawn legislative map, Ridley will represent southwest Cherokee County and a sliver of north Cobb.
A Cherokee County native, Ridley went to Etowah High School before attending Georgia State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public policy.
Previously, Ridley served as the chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party from 2021 to 2022. Before that, he was a legislative aide for state Rep. Charlice Byrd, R-Woodstock, who represents House District 20.
Ridley said he looks forward to leveraging the connections he established while working for Byrd in the General Assembly.
“Being her aide, I got to meet a lot of people and now, it’s always good to have someone you can go talk to if you need something,” he said.
Ridley worked on a wide range of issues as Byrd’s aide, and he said appropriations is his biggest interest entering the 2022 session.
That said, Ridley is looking to take advantage of other work experience in his new role. On his preference sheet for committee assignments, he listed the Game, Fish, and Parks Committee — Ridley was a park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and worked for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Ridley also listed the Regulated Industries and Energy, Utility, and Telecommunications committees as his other preferences, though he will not know his assignments until the second week of the legislative session, which kicks off next week.
Ridley said transportation will also be a priority of his in the House, as big arteries like Highway 92 in north Cobb and Highway 20 in south Cherokee traverse his district.
“They’re both growing corridors, they’re both areas we need to focus on,” Ridley said. “We need to make sure Cherokee County and Cobb County can grow and focus on not having horrible traffic, horrible commutes, because that’s what stops people from wanting to come our great places to live and makes people move away.”
Discussions around expanding public transit in Cobb, such as building rail, are expected to pick up soon. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and her fellow Democrats on the Cobb Board of Commissioners are planning to present voters with the option to approve a 30-year sales tax to fund the expansion of transit in 2024. Ridley is not convinced that is a good move for Cobb.
“If you look at mass transit and look at the density required for mass transit to be effective, there’s nowhere in Atlanta, metro Atlanta, that we’re dense enough for mass transit to be effective, so I would not be a fan of mass transit,” Ridley said.
Outside of politics, Ridley owns his own landscaping company that services parts of Cobb, Cherokee, north Fulton and Bartow counties. Ridley said he began cutting neighbors’ lawns at 8 years old, and after leaving the DNR, started his business, which builds decks and patios in addition to offering lawn maintenance services.
He enjoys spending his free time outdoors, in parks and at lakes, and he has a girlfriend, Alisha, who attended Kennesaw State University for nursing.
Ridley said his district is in a great position because it is situated in a growing area of Georgia.
“We’re not having to face decline like south Georgia, where the counties are shrinking,” he said. “Here, everything’s growing, our budgets are growing, revenue’s growing, so it makes it a little easier to do everything when you’re growing.”
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who will be sworn in as a state senator this month, is a fan.
“Having earned the role of chairman of the Cherokee County Republican Party before his 30th birthday, Jordan Ridley is a solid conservative who will work hard for his constituents,” Setzler told the MDJ. “I think Jordan will be a great student of the legislative process and help bring together the conservative, young libertarian, and moderate wings of the Republican Party.”
