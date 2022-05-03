As neighbors jogged and walked alongside Kennesaw Avenue midmorning on Tuesday, they slowed to stop and gander at an unfamiliar sight: industrial lights, filming equipment and production crews sprawled across the lawn of an historic Marietta home.
Outside the Talley-Turner-Steele home at 315 Kennesaw Avenue a group of about 20 production, film and sound crews were spotted filming a project. A hush came over the crowd as the word, “Rolling!” was yelled across the lawn. Only the chirps of sparrows and the sound of light traffic could be heard. From the street, it appeared the crew was also setting up filming equipment on the back driveway of the Archibald Howell Home, a property listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes, next door.
Marietta Police were posted and blocking off access to a portion of Holland Street from Kennesaw Avenue and Awtrey Street. A small section of Awtrey Street also appeared to be roped off at Stewart Avenue with detour routes posted.
The home, built circa 1890 by James C. Talley, is associated with several old Marietta families, including the Brumby and Northcutt clans. The property is owned by Nancy and Steve Steele, a partner at Marietta law firm Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele.
“We were approached by a location scout about filming a pilot for NBC and after negotiating with them, we decided it would be worth it,” Nancy Steele wrote in a text message.
Steele, who has served as an extra on one film and a few TV shows, said it’s an entirely different experience to have a full production crew in her home. She said all her living room furniture was crammed in other rooms to make space for filming.
“It’s exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” she said. “Everyone has been professional and observing the process is fascinating to me.”
Steele said for most of the shoot, she hung out by the pool in between takes with the actors, swapping stories.
“Mum’s the word,” on what kind of TV show it is, though Steele said it’s a “very compelling storyline” and she’s confident “it’ll get picked up.”
“The revenue the productions have provided in Georgia has been a great source of employment for many, including our son John-Paul Steele...” she said. “When Hollywood literally knocks on your door — you welcome them. And if they happen to ask what your children do... you can’t help but share that one happens to be an actor.”
An unnamed production assistant on the set Tuesday said filming would continue for the rest of the day, with filming continuing throughout the week around the metro Atlanta area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.