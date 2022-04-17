Residents have until the end of the month to weigh in on a proposed trail plan for the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (NRA) that could increase trail mileage in the area by nearly half.
The National Park Service’s comprehensive trail plan is designed to better integrate existing trails with surrounding parks and trail networks while addressing problems of erosion, stormwater management, and environmental damage.
The plan proposed would increase the mileage of trails from 66.9 to 99.3, and standardize access points and signage.
Unlike many National Park Service (NPS) locations, the Chattahoochee River NRA consists of 15 separate units from Bowmans Island, just south of Lake Lanier, to Cochran Shoals and Palisades in Cobb County. With the disconnected units and prevalence of unofficial and unmonitored trails, the NPS hasn’t had much of a unified plan for the corridor.
Under the new framework, the park service would spend about $9.6 million over the next 20 years on restoration and construction projects. Cochran Shoals and the Palisades would both see new trail networks, while closing off some existing trails to allow for wildlife rehabilitation. In the long run, the plan indicates that a pedestrian bridge spanning the river between the east and west Palisades could come forward.
“Visitors to Cochran Shoals would experience a fun, social, fitness-oriented trail system throughout the unit,” the report says. “The trail system would feel welcoming to a wide diversity of visitors with varying ability levels and would function as an urban backyard for frequent visitors.”
The plan also would account for the envisioned Chattahoochee RiverLands Greenway, a 125-mile continuous trail from the Buford Dam to Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County.
Park goers and residents can download the plan, review associated documents, and provide feedback here:
