Marietta-based MUST Ministries has completed its new, 43,556-square-foot homeless shelter, and will hold a public grand opening this Saturday.
The $16 million shelter, funded by a $23 million capital campaign, is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, and will be called the “MUST Hope House.” The Christian nonprofit that helps people in poverty is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“In all of MUST Ministries’ 50 years of service to those experiencing poverty, we have never seen a greater need for our help than we are seeing now,” MUST President and CEO Ike Reighard said. “In just two years, we have gone from serving 33,000 people a year to likely close to 60,000 people this year. The MUST Hope House not only gives those families a place to sleep, but also provides them with a sense of dignity and respect.”
MUST will begin moving clients into the facility in May.
The two-story shelter has 136 beds, plus 36 “respite beds” which can be used during inclement weather, a chapel, dining hall, kitchen, rooftop family retreat, playground, medical clinic and clothing boutique.
There are also 10 large family rooms, each containing five beds and a private bath. There is also a learning center for children, workforce development service areas.
In addition to housing people, the shelter has areas for outreach services, such as case management, restrooms, showers and job assistance.
A public grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to privacy concerns for MUST clients, Saturday’s event will likely be the only opportunity for the general public to tour the facility.
The public grand opening doubles as a “housewarming” — visitors are asked to bring donations.
“It’s amazing to think of how many lives will be changed at the MUST Hope House for many years to come,” Reighard said. “From providing shelter to feeding our children to helping with job placement, the whole mission behind MUST Ministries is to provide hope. With this new facility built specifically with our clients’ needs in mind, we know that the MUST Hope House will do just that.”
