MUST Ministries is in “desperate need” of community donations for its program to feed hungry children.
“We are in the midst of a community food crisis,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, president and CEO of MUST. “High prices and most retailers banning bulk orders have left us scrambling ...”
The organization is working to supply its summer lunch program which provides “kids kits” that contain 10 drinks, snacks, five breakfasts and five lunches. The boxes are available every Tuesday until July 29.
MUST generally buys the groceries in bulk, but inflation and food shortages have led some companies to ban bulk orders.
Common foods in the kits are applesauce cups, granola bars, peanut butter crackers, raisins and one-dish meals, mac and cheese cups, oatmeal packets and other simple-to-microwave foods that need no refrigeration.
Donated items can be dropped off at the MUST Donation Center at 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta. An Amazon wish list on the MUST website under the summer lunch tab is available for those who want to ship food to the donation center where volunteers will pack the kits.
“MUST served almost 2,000 children the first week (of the program), but that number jumped to 6,000 the second week and continues to rise and churches and other sites call with requests for more food,” the press release notes.
Any local businesses, civic groups, churches or organizations willing to help, can contact MUST Program Director Paula Rigsby at summerlunch@mustministries.org.
