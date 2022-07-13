It’s official. On Tuesday, east Cobb’s Mt. Bethel Church became fully independent, leaving the United Methodist denomination, retaining control of its property and dropping the words “United Methodist” from its name.
Mt. Bethel paid $13.1 million to leave the UMC as part of a settlement agreement that ended a legal battle between Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, a regional Methodist governing body which oversees more than 700 churches. Attorneys representing Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Conference confirmed that the transaction was completed.
“They (Mt. Bethel) are looking forward to continuing to reach people through their ministry throughout the metro Atlanta area, and show people the love and support that they give people through their faith in Jesus Christ,” said Robert Ingram, a lawyer for Mt. Bethel.
Tom Cauthorn, a lawyer representing the conference, said, “We can say without any question that it is a blessing to everyone that this matter has ended, and that it’s ended in a way that can be constructive for everyone.”
As part of the settlement agreement, signed in early June, Mt. Bethel had 120 days to raise the money. The church embarked on a fundraising campaign, soliciting donations from members, which raised a little more than half of the money, Ingram said. The rest of the sum was loaned.
“They have a campaign that they are confident they're going to be able to pay the other half off within two years,” Ingram said. “And at that point, they should be debt-free, and able to focus on their ministries.”
The conference's Board of Trustees released a brief statement Wednesday, saying they "appreciate all who have worked patiently and prayerfully to reach this point of resolution."
"As the preamble to the (settlement) agreement states, 'All plan to look forward and honor the mission and ministry of each other as Christians,"' the trustees said.
To celebrate the end of the dispute and its newfound independence, Mt. Bethel announced an Aug. 14 special worship service and picnic.
“God deserves all the glory for bringing Mt. Bethel to this new opportunity in ministry, and for sustaining our faithful members and supporters throughout the past year,” said Jody Ray, Mt. Bethel's lead pastor, in a news release. “We believe God has a purpose for Mt. Bethel — to provide people and families with a church home that is grounded in Biblical truth, abounding in grace, serving those in need, and joyfully committed to making disciples of Jesus Christ for generations to come.”
End of the saga
Finalizing the split brings to a close a high-profile fight over the future of Mt. Bethel, one of Cobb’s largest and most prominent churches. Mt. Bethel is one of dozens of churches in north Georgia leaving the UMC amid a schism over LGBTQ inclusion.
Mt. Bethel dates back to the 1870s and, until leaving, was the largest church in the North Georgia Conference. According to conference data, in 2020, the last year for which data is available, it had about 10,200 members. The market value of its land, buildings, cash and other assets was about $36.7 million at the time.
Mt. Bethel’s main campus is in the heart of east Cobb, near the corner of Lower Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads.
The feud between Mt. Bethel and the conference broke out into public view last year when Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, the leader of the conference, reassigned Jody Ray, Mt. Bethel’s senior pastor at the time. Methodist pastors are periodically reassigned by their bishops, a tradition that dates back centuries. Mt. Bethel lay leaders and congregants created a petition and mounted a campaign against Ray’s reassignment. Mt. Bethel leaders charged that Haupert-Johnson was reassigning Ray because of his conservative beliefs, which the bishop denied.
Haupert-Johnson tapped Steven Usry, another conservative pastor, to replace Ray. While Ray remained Mt. Bethel’s leader in practice, Usry spent the last year meeting with members individually and in groups. The bishop has assigned Usry to continue working with Mt. Bethel members and ex-members for the next year, providing spiritual guidance.
Mt. Bethel announced last summer it would seek to leave the UMC. Ray relinquished his UMC credentials and was hired by Mt. Bethel as a lay preacher.
Methodist churches’ assets are held in trust for the benefit of the entire denomination. As part of the settlement, Mt. Bethel was released from what Methodists call the “trust clause.”
The conference first sued Mt. Bethel last September — Mt. Bethel responded with a countersuit in October.
Prior to entering settlement talks in March, the suit had reached the discovery phase. Church members were being deposed, and the conference was forced to turn over 100,000 documents. As the suit began to heat up, the parties asked Cobb Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark to mediate settlement negotiations. General terms of an agreement were reached on the fifth day of talks.
Haupert-Johnson told disaffected Mt. Bethel members at a June Q&A that the conference’s trustees felt “if we wanted to settle this matter, which we thought was in the interest of everybody, that it would be better to do it before we entered into the deposition phase, because that would probably be a lot more contentious.”
Lawyers were telling the conference that litigation could drag on for another three years. The bishop also acknowledged that legal costs were a factor in settling — the conference spent about $500,000 on the lawsuit, she told the MDJ.
Mt. Bethel’s congregants did not vote on disaffiliation, since the church’s fate was negotiated in court. UMC protocols stipulate that under normal circumstances, a two-thirds majority of a congregation must vote in favor of disaffiliation for a church to leave the denomination.
Charting a new course
Conservative and liberal factions of the UMC have argued over social issues for decades. Mt. Bethel falls on the conservative side and is closely affiliated with the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group of conservative churches which in May launched a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church.
Seventy churches in the North Georgia Conference — representing 9% of churches and 3% of members — left the UMC in June. Those churches went through the disaffiliation process laid out in the UMC Book of Discipline, as opposed to Mt. Bethel, which negotiated its exit in court.
Ingram said Mt. Bethel is “not in any hurry” to join another denomination.
“Over the next year, I think there will be discussions about, ‘Do we want to affiliate with another denomination?’ … They could just continue as an independent church without any affiliation with another church. But that's something that is yet to be determined,” he said.
