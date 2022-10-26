In the wake of separating from the United Methodist Church, east Cobb’s Mt. Bethel Church is making a number of changes.
The church will close Mt. Bethel Daycare in December, after 22 years of operation. The daycare property, along with three other parcels the church owns, are being sold off, church spokeswoman Samantha Black said.
The church is also ending its status as a charter organization for Boy Scout Troop 1011, though still plans to let the Scouts operate out of the church.
Up for sale
The daycare oversees 28 children and employs 13 staff. Employees were notified of the closure last week and offered severance packages with “generous terms,” Black said.
The church’s Leadership Council voted unanimously to close the daycare and list the properties. Black said the daycare decision was the “toughest one, just because we know it has an impact on families and staff.”
“Several factors make it too difficult to continue operating at the high standards families have come to expect,” the church said in a statement. “These include industry-wide staffing shortages that could affect the quality of care, much-needed capital improvements when high inflation has raised costs, and the rapidly rising liability costs of running a daycare.”
The daycare is a business, open to the general public, and the majority of families who send their children there are not Mt. Bethel members, per Black.
The daycare property at the corner of Lower Roswell Road and Woodlawn Drive will be listed, as well as an adjacent church-owned community center, which Black said has been vacant for years.
The other two properties going up for sale are along Lower Roswell Road at its intersection with Cagle Road. One parcel includes what the church calls the Cagle House, a 1960s ranch house used for the church’s Backpack Blessings ministry. The other parcel is an adjacent wooded parcel with no structures. The Backpack Blessings ministry will be relocated to the main campus.
All told, the properties being sold total nearly four acres. Their combined appraised value, as estimated by Cobb County, is $772,120.
The sales come about three months after Mt. Bethel separated from the United Methodist Church, following a legal battle between Mt. Bethel and the UMC’s local governing body, the North Georgia Conference.
Following the legal battle, the parties agreed to a settlement, which included releasing Mt. Bethel from what Methodists call the “trust clause,” a rule for Methodist churches in which assets are held in trust for the benefit of the entire denomination.
“From a big picture perspective, the church is taking the opportunity to look at everything that it's doing, and now from being out from under the trust clause, it has the freedom and the ability to do so,” Black said. “So it's looking at its assets and its properties and trying to make careful, thoughtful decisions about how they can best support our ministry.”
The settlement required Mt. Bethel to pay $13.1 million to leave the UMC. Church member donations raised a little more than half of the money, and the rest of the sum was loaned.
The settlement included restrictions on selling certain Mt. Bethel properties, such as its main campus and parking lots, which gives the North Georgia Conference the right of first refusal for 7.5 years. The properties being sold now are unrestricted under the settlement.
Boy Scout changes
Boy Scout Troop 1011, which this year is celebrating 50 years, is in the process of finding a new charter organization, Black said, after Mt. Bethel notified the troop it would end its charter status at the end of this year.
A Scout Troop’s charter organization is a community-based group, often a church, which sponsors and supports the troop.
Mt. Bethel plans to allow the troop to continue using its facilities, but is ending the charter status for financial reasons, Black said.
“We're an independent church now,” she said. “And so we're evaluating all of the things that go on on our campus … It's become very expensive from an insurance standpoint to be the charter organization for the Scouts. A lot of that has to do with their big settlement for victims,” Black said.
(A Delaware bankruptcy judge last month approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America that will allow the BSA to exit bankruptcy and claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders, according to Reuters.)
Some Cobb churches — such as Roswell Street Baptist and Johnson Ferry Baptist — have completely cut ties with the BSA over issues of LGBTQ inclusion.
Mt. Bethel is one of dozens of conservative churches in north Georgia leaving the UMC amid a schism over issues such as gay marriage and ordinating gay pastors.
Black said Mt. Bethel’s ending of the charter status had nothing to do with LGBTQ issues.
