East Cobb’s Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and the regional governing body of the Methodist denomination have reached a tentative settlement to resolve their legal dispute, the two parties announced.
“The Trustees of the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church have jointly agreed to the general terms and framework of a full resolution of their pending dispute,” reads a joint statement issued by the parties. “All parties now look forward to the resolution of the civil litigation. We ask members of our faith communities for their prayers and patience during this time as we prepare formal documents to bring this dispute to a close.”
If finalized, the settlement would bring an end to a high-profile dispute that has lasted roughly 13 months. The fight over Mt. Bethel, one of the largest Methodist churches in the state, comes at a time where the denomination is on the cusp of a schism over LGBTQ rights and other social issues.
The statement was sent out to Mt. Bethel members in an email around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. It was also posted on the website of the North Georgia Conference of the UMC, which governs nearly 800 Methodist churches in Georgia.
Lawyers for the two sides entered into settlement discussions in mid-March amid an ongoing lawsuit over control of the church and its assets. The conference sued Mt. Bethel last September — Mt. Bethel responded with a countersuit in October.
While the conference has sought to take over control of the church and its assets, Mt. Bethel is seeking to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination with its assets intact.
Mt. Bethel, which dates back more than 175 years, is the largest church in the conference. According to conference data, in 2020 it had about 10,200 members, and the market value of its land, buildings, cash and other assets was about $36.7 million. It also operates Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, a k-12 school with nearly 700 students.
Mt. Bethel’s main campus is in the heart of east Cobb, near the corner of Lower Roswell Road and Johnson Ferry Road.
The feud between Mt. Bethel and the conference broke out into public view last year when Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, who oversees the conference, reassigned Jody Ray, Mt. Bethel’s senior pastor at the time.
Methodist pastors are periodically reassigned by their bishops, a tradition of “itinerancy” that dates back centuries. Mt. Bethel lay leaders and congregants created a petition and mounted a campaign against Ray’s reassignment.
Mt. Bethel leaders accused Haupert-Johnson of reassigning Ray as punishment for his conservative beliefs, charges the bishop denied. At the time, Ray made headlines by addressing his children during a sermon, telling them to “remember this day, that your daddy didn’t bow the knee nor kiss the ring of progressive theology.”
Haupert-Johnson tapped Steven Usry, another conservative pastor, to replace Ray, but Mt. Bethel sidelined him.
Mt. Bethel announced last summer it would seek to leave the UMC. Ray ended up relinquishing his credentials and was hired by Mt. Bethel as a lay preacher in order to remain at the church.
After a failed attempt at mediation, the conference’s trustees sued Mt. Bethel, alleging it had violated the UMC Book of Discipline, and asking Judge Mary Staley Clark to transfer control of Mt. Bethel to the conference. Mt. Bethel, meanwhile, sought an order that would have allowed congregants to vote on disaffiliation, which is required in order for local churches to split from the UMC.
While Methodist churches' assets are held in trust for the benefit of the entire denomination, provisions in the Book of Discipline allow local churches to retain their assets after disaffiliation, if they do so for reasons of conscience relating to LGBTQ issues, such as gay marriage and ordination of LGBTQ priests.
Conservative and liberal factions of the UMC have argued over those issues for decades. Mt. Bethel falls on the conservative side and is closely affiliated with the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a group of conservative UMC churches which on Sunday officially launched a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church.
The UMC was expected to vote on splitting the denomination at its 2020 general conference, which was postponed due to the pandemic. That meeting was supposed to take place later this year, but was postponed again to 2024.
However, even in the few days since the Global Methodist Church launched, conservative churches and pastors around the world have announced their intent to join the new denomination, according to various news reports.
Ray said in an interview when settlement negotiations began that an agreement would be a "more Christian" way to resolve the feud.
Prior to settlement talks, the suit had reached the discovery phase, where church members were being deposed and document requests were flying. Several dueling motions were due to be heard by Judge Staley Clark at a mid-March hearing. Instead, the parties asked the judge to mediate settlement talks.
“I’m impressed with the hard work that you’ve put into this and the ability you have to come to a consensus and agreement about the motions before the court this morning,” Staley Clark said at that hearing. “It takes insight, and sometimes stepping out of our normal litigation approach, to take a moment and reflect, not just on your respective position, but on the other side’s position, and find commonality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.