A movie called "The Beanie Bubble" began filming Friday evening on Marietta Square and will continue to do so in the coming days.
The Apple Original Films production has been filming under the ruse name of "Brownie," however, a security guard on the scene gave the film's real name when asked by the MDJ on Friday.
The movie reportedly features "Hangover" star Zach Galifianakis and "Pitch Perfect" star Elizabeth Banks, according to a Jan. 11 press release from Apple.
"The Beanie Bubble" is inspired by the story of the plush animal toy craze that grew popular in the '90s. The movie is based on the book "The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute" by Zac Bissonette.
The film is the second Apple movie to shoot on the Square in a month, after "Ghosted," starring "Avengers" actor Chris Evans filmed there for several days in a row in early March.
The west curb parking of Whitlock Avenue and the south curb parking of Roswell Street between Atlanta and Waddell streets have already been closed off. On Friday, film crews blocked off the east and west curb parking lane of East Park Square and the east curb parking lane of South Park Square. Waddell Street SE between Roswell Street NE and Anderson Street SE will be shutdown. Sidewalks along these roads will also be blocked off during film takes.
Production is set to "wrap" from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at which point parking on Whitlock Avenue and Roswell Street will be blocked off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.