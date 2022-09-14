Friends and law enforcement colleagues gather outside NorthStar Church in Kennesaw as they await the body of Cobb sheriff deputy Jonathan Koleski to be carried into the sanctuary for his funeral service.
Friends and law enforcement colleagues gather outside NorthStar Church in Kennesaw as they await the body of Cobb sheriff deputy Jonathan Koleski to be carried into the sanctuary for his funeral service.
Friends and law enforcement colleagues gather outside NorthStar Church in Kennesaw as they await the body of Cobb sheriff deputy Jonathan Koleski to be carried into the sanctuary for his funeral service.
A resident from the Northstar Church neighborhood pauses as police motorcycles escort the family of Cobb sheriff's deputy Jonathan Koleski to the church for his funeral service.
Robin Rayne
Friends and law enforcement colleagues gather outside NorthStar Church in Kennesaw as they await the body of Cobb sheriff deputy Jonathan Koleski to be carried into the sanctuary for his funeral service.
Robin Rayne
Friends and law enforcement colleagues gather outside NorthStar Church in Kennesaw as they await the body of Cobb sheriff deputy Jonathan Koleski to be carried into the sanctuary for his funeral service.
Robin Rayne
Friends and law enforcement colleagues gather outside NorthStar Church in Kennesaw as they await the body of Cobb sheriff deputy Jonathan Koleski to be carried into the sanctuary for his funeral service.
KENNESAW — The funeral arrangements have begun for Jonathan Koleski, one of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty last week.
Koleski's body arrived at NorthStar Church this morning, escorted by police. Friends, family, law enforcement colleagues and others are arriving at the church, which hosted a visitation.
A cavalcade of Atlanta Police Department motorcyclists arrived at NorthStar Church around 11 a.m. Law enforcement from as far as Liberty County, in coastal Georgia, are in attendance for the funeral.
The funeral is scheduled to begin at noon. The Cobb sheriff's office said parking lots at the church are filling up, and encouraged mourners to carpool. Overflow parking is available at Kennworth Park, 3900 S Main Street, Acworth.
The NorthStar Church parking lot is full and surrounding parking lots are filling up. We are encouraging everyone coming today to carpool to reduce traffic.
The service will be live-streamed on several sites, including the MDJ site at this link.
Roger Plichta, a retired Cobb County lawyer and special deputy sheriff with the Cobb Sheriff’s Office, arrived at the church to pay his respects to Koleski, who he knew.
“Jonathan was just a delightful, delightful human being,” Plichta said, choking up as he left the visitation. “Very giving, very strong … He made a difference.”
Kennesaw resident Miguel Santiago, who works in lawn care, has known Koleski’s wife, Amy, for about a decade.
“I happen to be the guy that mows his lawn,” Santiago said, en route to the funeral.
While Santiago said he knew Koleski’s wife better than the fallen deputy, he had interacted with the deputy before.
“He was quiet, he was very nice and he’s gonna be missed by a lot of people,” Santiago said.
At the intersection of Chastain Road and Busbee Parkway, the funeral procession will drive under an American flag supported by fire truck aerial ladders. The public is invited to stand and watch the procession at the location of the fire trucks.
The procession for Koleski is expected to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. It will leave from NorthStar Church, traveling south on Blue Springs Road, before turning left onto Cobb Parkway. It will continue southeast until reaching McCollum Parkway, where the procession will turn left and head northeast along McCollum Parkway, which later becomes Chastain Road.
The procession will proceed along Chastain Road past the fire trucks, then get on I-575 northbound and continue north until exit 16. Then, it will leave the interstate and head west along Knox Bridge Road to the entrance to the cemetery at Scott Hudgens Drive.
The funeral for Marshall Ervin Jr., the other deputy who was killed, is scheduled for Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas. A visitation will occur from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.