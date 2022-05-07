MARIETTA — Soon after Suzanne Alea moved to Grover Street in October 2020, she sent a heartfelt letter to the owner of the house next door, which was being rented at the time.
Alea was trying to bring her parents somewhere nearby, and she figured it was worth a shot. When the neighbor said she was open to selling, the planning began, a deal was struck, and Alea, a recent empty-nester, was about to have her family close again.
But just before her parents moved in, her father caught COVID-19 and died at the age of 92.
Alea’s mother, Mary Fritts, 88, still moved in and what started as a time of sadness has now spawned a new connection with neighbors and the mother-daughter duo. After 64 years of marriage, Fritts had to do things differently.
“Mom is next door and I just felt like it was meant to be for her to be next door,” Alea said.
This Mother’s Day, Alea couldn’t be happier with the time that she gets to spend with her mother. They go to Strand Theatre to see shows like ‘Sing Along with Grease!’ and the Strand Ole Opry.
Alea and her husband, firefighter Danny Alea, head over to Fritts’ home to watch “Jeopardy!” in the evening and, according to Alea, the Grover Street neighborhood has turned into a large family for all of them.
“This was the first time that she lived alone,” Alea said. “It’s a new chapter for her and she was able to reach out to other ladies her age.”
One of those friends, Corene Thomason, 89, has plenty in common with Fritts and they became fast friends, sharing lunch and family time in the Grover Street home where Thomason raised three daughters, including Cindy Thomason Nelson.
Nelson spent much of her career as a traveling consultant, coming back to Marietta on weekends. But after her father died, she purchased her own home on Grover Street and gets to see her mother every day. The mother-daughter duo does everything from shopping at thrift stores to joining Alea and Fritts at events.
Nelson said that the trip to The Strand for “Grease” was the first time she had been in the theater since the duo went to see “The Jungle Book” when she was a child.
“It’s very heartwarming,” Nelson said. “I appreciate all the time I have with her. I have so many friends who have lost both parents. I am just so blessed to know I still have my mom. She’s in excellent health, so it makes it easier for her to do things.”
Thomason and her late husband John Thomason moved to Grover Street back in 1963; She has been in her home there ever since. It’s a tight-knit community and the mother-daughter duos have a great time decorating their homes for the holidays and spending time together, she said.
“It is like a time warp,” Alea said. “It’s like Mayberry.”
And the mother-daughter pairs couldn’t be happier about it. Now, they get to spend quality time together without having to travel.
“To have somebody who owned the house since 1963 living here, it’s just really, really cool,” Alea said. “To be able to meet Cindy and Corene, we are able to do things with each other with us being the same age and our mothers are the same age.”
