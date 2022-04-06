FPq3FZsWUAAge_4.jpeg

The National Weather Service warned Cobb could be in for more storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service warned that Cobb could be in for more severe weather Wednesday, after seeing heavy rains and storms Tuesday.

While the greatest risk was expected to be south of Atlanta, where a tornado watch was in effect, Cobb could see more storms, high winds, and hail.

The storms could arrive in the afternoon, with another wave borne by a cold front coming in the evening.

The county was not included in the service's flood watch across central Georgia. East Cobb saw some of the heaviest totals so far, approaching two inches in areas along the Chattahoochee River.

