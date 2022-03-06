EAST COBB — Casey and Leslie Caylor moved here from the city of Smyrna.
“We know what high taxes are,” Casey Caylor said Saturday afternoon, holding a yellow yard sign that read “Vote No!”
So, when the Caylors heard there was a push to create a city of East Cobb, and that they would live within its borders, they decided to fight.
“Our services here are plenty fine,” Casey Caylor said. “We don’t need another layer of government.”
The Caylors were among more than 170 people who had signed up for a series of information sessions Saturday organized by the East Cobb Alliance. Its motto: “We (love) East Cobb just the way it is!”
Founded several years ago to combat an earlier, failed effort at incorporation, the alliance is ratcheting up a get-out-the-vote campaign aimed at sinking this most recent attempt at forming a city.
Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that will put a referendum on incorporation before the roughly 60,000 residents of the proposed city on May 24. If approved, the new city would have its own police and fire departments and handle zoning and code enforcement within its borders.
The ballot measure will read, “Shall the Act incorporating the City of East Cobb in Cobb County according to the charter contained in the Act be approved?” The Alliance is asking people to vote “no.” Among the reasons cited are the likelihood of higher taxes and worse services.
During Saturday’s third and final information session, Mindy Seger, an accountant who has lived in east Cobb with her husband and two children since 2006, challenged the findings of a “feasibility study” commissioned by cityhood backers.
Feasibility studies are a legal requirement for any would-be city seeking to incorporate. A feasibility study conducted by Georgia State University found the city of East Cobb could run a budget surplus with a lower property tax rate than Cobb County’s.
Speaking before dozens of east Cobb residents in the clubhouse at the Chimney Springs subdivision, Seger, one of the alliance’s leaders, said GSU’s findings were based on flawed assumptions.
For example, Cobb County would be required, by state law, to sell the new city any fire stations within its limits for a paltry $5,000. The feasibility study assumes that sale would include everything within the fire station, Seger said.
But Milton and Johns Creek had to buy new trucks after they incorporated, she continued, and purchasing everything needed to equip a station would cost the new city of East Cobb millions of dollars.
Cobb government recently started a “public awareness campaign” regarding the county’s four cityhood movements of East Cobb, Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinings, and came to a different conclusion regarding the amount it would take to run a city of East Cobb fire department.
Per GSU’s estimates, a fire department would cost the city $5.7 million per year. Cobb, meanwhile, said a fire department would likely cost the new city more than $12 million per year, and Seger said she thinks that figure is more accurate. (In a statement last month, cityhood advocate Cindy Cooperman called the public awareness campaign “extremely misleading” and “sophomoric.”)
Seger also said brand-new fire and police departments would offer lower-quality service than their Cobb counterparts.
“Cobb County fire is amazing, world-class,” she said. The department’s size and ability to move equipment and personnel around the county mean it can better prepare for extreme weather and other incidents that require its services, she explained. A city of East Cobb, meanwhile, is “not going to have the same resources. … In a two-station fire department, you have a lot less pieces to move.”
Public safety would also take a hit, alliance members claim. There are currently 79 police officers serving the area within the proposed city’s limits, according to Bill Simon, another alliance leader. The feasibility study calls for 71.
Cityhood backers say their movement would protect the area’s suburban nature from high-density redevelopment, by placing land-use decisions in the hands of a six-member council of east Cobbers, rather than the five-members of the Board of Commissioners, only one of whom represents the area.
Indeed, several people who attended Saturday’s information session felt there was no greater threat to their quality of life than high-density housing.
“You notice that we don’t have a lot of apartments out here,” Leslie Caylor said. “When you get transient, not-permanent people who (don’t) live in homes and have a vested interest in the community — I mean, that destroys the school system and everything else.”
But opponents of greater density did not buy the claim that cityhood was the solution.
“For three years, I’ve been trying to get that group to put in writing that they really want to protect our suburbs and our suburban way of life,” one attendee said, referring to the Committee for East Cobb Cityhood and the organization that led the earlier, failed effort. “Nothing’s on their website, nothing’s in writing … you can look at the west Cobb effort, with (the proposed city of) Lost Mountain, they have it all over their website that that’s what their purpose is.”
Seger said unrealistic assumptions about the proposed city’s revenues and expenses would force it to either raise its millage rate or allow higher-density development that would bolster its tax base.
While many came to Saturday’s information sessions with practical concerns, others took issue with how the proposal had been advanced.
“I hate to say it was done in the dead of night, but the whole way this thing was put together, it smacks of … partisanship,” said Scott Eanes, who lives within the boundaries of the proposed city. “The choice of the May date versus the general election (in November) is another example of trying to get it through with less voter turnout than what you’ll see in the general election.”
Cityhood advocates announced in spring 2021 they were resurrecting the movement. Last fall, they made the feasibility study public. Holding the referendum May 24 would let city residents choose their council members in the November election, they say.
The effort to sink this cityhood movement is just ramping up. The East Cobb Alliance recently registered as a ballot committee, allowing it to raise and spend money, Seger said. And every dollar might matter in a spring primary election where fewer people typically vote.
“This is definitely more important, almost, than November (elections),” Leslie Caylor said. “If you don’t go vote, regardless, you’re letting other people choose what happens to you.”
(1) comment
If you truly love East Cobb the way it is, you need the City of East Cobb! This is the most important vote you will cast this year, please do your homework and look at both side of this issue.
