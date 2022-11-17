In this May 2022 file photo, Ken's Corner Grill owner Ken Johnston and his daughter, restaurant manager Vickie, announce they are closing the doors on the restaurant after more than 48 years in Smyrna.
Tanalta Real Estate
Tanalta Real Estate
In a divided vote, the Smyrna Planning and Zoning Board advanced a proposed four-story, mixed-use development on the former site of Ken's Corner Grill on Atlanta Road.
The 37,800-square-foot building proposed by Atlanta-based Tanalta Real Estate would include just under 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail, restaurant and office space, and 24 loft apartments on the top three floors.
The city council is expected to take up the proposal next month.
The building would be located on about one acre at the corner of Church Street and Atlanta Road. It would replace the current offices of Cochran and Edwards (partner Scott Cochran is Smyrna’s city attorney), the building previously occupied by Ken’s Corner Grill and a vacant parcel between the two buildings.
The planning board voted 4-3 to approve rezoning that would allow mixed-use development on the property. Board members Jonathan Howard, Jill Gordon-Evans and Henriette Ostrzega voted against the proposal. They did not give their reasons for opposing the application during the meeting.
Developer Joe Knight, founder and principal of Tanalta and former executive director of the Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District, said the plan for development had been in the works for eight or nine months, since he began talks with Ken Johnson, who owned Ken’s Corner Grill, about acquiring the restaurant that closed in May.
Knight said there will also be a two-story, 68-space parking deck behind the building. According to the application, there will also be 11 surface parking spaces to the south of the building.
Smyrna resident Shaun Martin spoke in opposition to the proposal at the planning board meeting. She criticized the architecture of the building for being “found in every single metro Atlanta area.”
“I really encourage you all to reconsider not just the development, but also the character, the architecture of the space,” Martin, an architect herself, said before the board.
The Smyrna City Council will take up the rezoning request at its meeting Monday, Dec. 19, at A. Max Bacon City Hall.
That's an exciting potential project for that corner
