EAST COBB — A crowd of hundreds of friends, family, and admirers filled the pews of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Friday morning to bid farewell to former Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce, who died last month at 72.
The service was tantamount to a Cobb County state funeral, with mayors, county commissioners and staff, legislators, military and law enforcement members all paying their respects. Mourners filed in out of the cold past U.S. Marine Corps veterans who lined the church’s halls, American flags in hand.
“You guys know how to pack ‘em in here,” said a tearful Kevin Boyce, Mike Boyce’s son.
Boyce was best-known in Cobb for helming the county government from 2017 to 2020, but was remembered Friday as a man with life much larger than his stint in politics. Long before he ever ran for office, he enjoyed a career of over three decades in the Marines, attaining the rank of colonel and serving across the world.
“Mike always led from the front,” said Boyce’s military colleague Bob Babcock, who induced the dozens of veterans in attendance in a farewell salute.
Ambassador Frances Cook, a former State Department official who worked alongside Boyce in the Middle East, shared some of the notes she received from fellow diplomats and called Boyce a “true-blue patriot” and “natural diplomat.”
Cook added, “We were all the beneficiaries of the commitment of this Marine to give us his all.”
Cody Conaway, another Marine who said he was inspired to serve because of Boyce, recalled a time when Boyce vouched for him in the face of the wrath of a senior officer.
“You gave me an opportunity to fix myself, so I can continue to move forward on my own,” Conaway said. “Because without the experience of failure, we cannot possibly empathize with others who are also struggling, and need our help.”
Though a hard-nosed Marine for life, friends also recalled Boyce’s wry humor. Rob Lee served as his adviser during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and recalled that at his own wedding, Boyce was “asking everybody if it was real that I was wearing a suit and shoes, because I was wearing cargo shorts and sandals on the campaign trail.”
Lee later said, “Mike and Judy will always, always be grandparents to our children. And that's what our politics should do — inspire us to develop deeper, meaningful, more impactful relationships in our lives.”
As Babcock put it, “Mike’s legacy will never die. If you want to see his legacy, don't look for a monument. Look to the person in front of you, to the right, to your left and ask them, ‘How did Mike help you?’”
The morning’s most emotional moment came when Judy Boyce, Mike Boyce’s widow, took the lectern in a last-minute change of the program. She recalled his love of warm wood fires, Saturday morning breakfasts, and indulgences in a meal at Panda Express (“They’re low standards, but they’re mine,” he would joke.)
“I’ve lived in Marietta for 40 years. I worshipped at this church, and been involved in many activities here before Mike and I married,” she said. “But within two months of his coming to live here, I became known as Mike Boyce’s wife … I am, and I’m proud of it.”
Pastor Randy Mickler, who delivered the eulogy, cast Friday’s gathering as a celebration of a life well lived indeed.
“(Life) is like a marathon, the Book of Hebrews says. It says … the last mile is in the stadium. As you're finishing the race, you have a host of witnesses cheering you on, encouraging you, congratulating you. That's what's happening today.”
