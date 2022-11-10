Mike and Judy Boyce were named the 2022 Citizens of the Year by the Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council on Thursday.
Judy Boyce said she had no idea that she was going to win anything when she arrived at the at the East Cobb Area Council breakfast at Indian Hills Country Club, where the award was presented. Her friend and neighbor,
"I didn't know he would be picked as Citizen of the Year. That's huge. That's such a huge honor, and he deserves it," Judy Boyce said.
The late Col. Mike Boyce served as chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners from 2017 to 2020 and remained an active community volunteer until his sudden passing in January at the age of 72. He and Judy Boyce were involved and engaged in several organizations, including Mt. Bethel Church, MUST Ministries, Military and Veteran related groups, and the Cobb Republican Party. Judy Boyce has been equally engaged with these organizations and continues to volunteer her time with Mt. Bethel Church, the Cobb Republican Women's Club, local political campaigns, among other volunteer activities.
Judy retired from Delta after a career as a flight attendant. In 2000, she married Col. Boyce, who served for 30 years in the Marine Corps. Mike received many accolades during his long career in the military including being a distinguished graduate of the Naval War College. Mike's dedication to the military did not end with his retirement as he regularly mentored young people with military aspirations through the church and community, he helped fund a family veteran support center, and worked to connect local veterans with appropriate and much needed services.
Judy and Mike also served the community through their longtime volunteer efforts with MUST Ministries and several other ministries of the church. Mike led the Men's Ministry at Mt. Bethel for many years and both Judy and Mike served as mentors for the church's youth. As chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, Mike served in many leadership roles and advocated for the citizens of Cobb County. After Mike's service to the county, he was offered a prestigious opportunity to participate in the Inspired Leadership Institute at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. Judy and Mike embarked on this adventure and continued their community service as mentors to students and others that they grew to know in South Bend.
At his memorial service Judy said, "Mike had never been happier than he was in the past few months, participating in this program, bicycling to campus and interacting with and mentoring students ... he was having the time of his life.”
Judy has been active in numerous organizations over the years, including the Daughters of the American Revolution Martha Stewart Bulloch Chapter, Cobb Master Gardeners, the Chattahoochee Plantation Women's Club, Cobb Center for Children & Young Adults, Cobb Library Foundation, The Emmaus Community, the Public Safety Academy, and holds a board position at Delta Clipped Wings. Judy is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia. Mike received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, a master’s degree from Pepperdine University, and was a distinguished graduate of the Naval War College. They have three children and four grandchildren.
The Citizen of the Year Awards honor individuals whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding award recipients are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.