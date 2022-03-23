MARIETTA — After a two-year, pandemic-era hiatus, Marietta High School's theater department is performing an in-person musical. For students and teachers alike, it's been a long time coming.
Months of auditions and rehearsing lines have prepared the cast of 30 students for their rendition of "The Drowsy Chaperone," which debuts Friday evening. The production is a two-act American musical comedy based in the 1920s, running roughly two hours.
Several cast members were on the school production of "Newsies" in 2020, which was canceled a week before it was set to premiere due to the emergence of COVID-19. This week, they looked back on the day they were told "Newsies" would be canceled due to the coronavirus.
Senior Isabelle Lovejoy, the female lead in the production, said she remembers her emotions on March 12, 2020, when the cast was told the show wouldn't run.
"I just remember everybody sitting there crying on stage," Lovejoy said. "We went through all of our last dance numbers together, even though we knew we weren't going to perform it live."
After the pandemic robbed two years of her high school experience, Lovejoy is happy she gets to star in the production in front of her family, friends and teachers.
"I remember as a freshman looking at the upperclassmen and wanting so badly to play a lead and do a solo on stage. Now I'm finally getting an opportunity four years later," Lovejoy said. "I feel like we'd been robbed of so much of our theater experience in high school, but I'm just so excited to finally get to do this."
Another student who was on the 2020 cast, senior Alexandra Audrain, said it would be bittersweet to be back under the theater lights for the final time as a high school student.
"The theater has been one of the most important parts of my high school experience," Audrain said. "I want it to be the best experience it can be. I want to celebrate all we've done over the past four years."
Theater teacher Holly Smith recalled thinking the cancellation of "Newsies" would be for a few weeks, giving the students more time to prepare and rehearse their lines. Looking back, she said it reminded her why she got into the profession.
"It's a bittersweet memory because that was the last time those seniors performed on the stage," Smith said. "It's a moment that I value because it emphasizes why I do this job, which is to build a community where kids feel safe, and kids feel like they have a family here at school."
After the school canceled its production in 2020, it filmed a virtual performance of "Moana Jr." in 2021 and sent it to elementary and middle schools in the area for a virtual "field trip." With just a few teachers in the audience during filming, the experience of performers was diminished, according to Smith.
"I could feel that the energy was not as strong," Smith said. "There's nothing like taking a bow on the stage or coming out into the lobby and having your friends and family hug you and take pictures."
Smith, who is in her fourth year teaching at the school, hopes to see community members in the audience this weekend, not just parents and faculty. The school's one-act play in the fall was sparsely attended.
"I just really want us to build a stronger audience from our community," Smith said. "I am hopeful that more of our community members will rally around the theater department and come out and support us."
The curtain rises 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.bluedeviltheatre.com.
