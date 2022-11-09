Democrat Makia Metzger will be the next solicitor general of Cobb County, holding onto a narrow lead over Republican Courtney Brubaker.
With 99.3% of precincts reporting, Metzger led by about 3.5% as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Vying for the seat vacated by longtime Solicitor General Barry Morgan, Metzger had received 141,004 votes, or 51.78%. Brubaker had received 131,297 votes, or 48.22%.
The solicitor’s office was the only countywide election in Cobb this year. Metzger's victory continues the string of countywide wins for Democrats in recent election cycles, after they won races for district attorney, county chair, and sheriff in 2020.
All results remain unofficial until certified by the Cobb Board of Elections.
Metzger, who works in the Paulding County solicitor general’s office, told the MDJ earlier Tuesday, “I'm extremely proud of the way we ran the race. We were organized, we did what we were supposed to. We did the work, and that’s — at the end of the day, that’s all you can do, to have a team that works well with you and do the work.”
Metzger said she planned to watch the returns at home with her family and head to bed early after a long campaign season.
Meanwhile Brubaker, a defense attorney and part-time judge in Smyrna, was gathered with family and supporters at the Marietta Educational Garden Center Tuesday night.
Over the chatter, Brubaker said early in the night she was “proud of how much involvement in the community that I have, and how many connections I made.”
Asked about the challenges she faced on the trail, she said, “We all know Cobb is an enormous county. So … making connections all across the county, and traveling from north to south Cobb, east Cobb and west Cobb, covering all of that area and meeting with as many voters, it was a challenge.”
