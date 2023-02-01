MARIETTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Mike Alexander summed up the housing market dilemma facing metro Atlanta residents in simple terms.
If you want to live in the metro, he told Cobb commissioners at the first day of their retreat Wednesday, “you need to either earn a lot of money, or move very, very far out.”
It’s not a new development in Cobb or Atlanta, but it’s gotten worse in recent years as the region’s housing stock has been gobbled up. While some residents may have the impression that there’s no shortage of new housing going up, Alexander said the county is falling way behind demand.
In Atlanta proper — which has about a third of Cobb’s population — builders pulled more than 120,000 permits in the last 20 years, and nearly 12,000 in 2022 alone. In Cobb, fewer than 75,000 permits were pulled in the last 20 years, and only about 3,000 last year.
Statewide, Alexander said, the rate of real estate construction has never really bounced back after the Great Recession. He recalled his heady days as a zoning staffer in Clayton County, when a developer could walk in and have a building permit approved in 15 minutes.
And the housing that is being built isn’t meeting the need for more rental units and affordable single-family houses. Instead, “we’re just building bigger and bigger houses,” Alexander said.
“You don’t have a lot of different housing options, and that’s really true across the United States,” he added.
The upward trend in home prices is also true for rents, which on average climbed from below $1,200 a month in 2015 to nearly $2,000 a month today.
Based on the ARC’s data, the woes in the housing market spiral out and interconnect into other concerns, like education, healthcare, and transportation.
Much of Cobb, for example, is left with aging housing stock, especially in the center of the county in the triangle between Marietta, Smyrna, and Mableton, where the vast majority of homes date from before 1980. That area also suffers from elevated rates of poverty, fewer students reading at grade level, lower rates of educational attainment and broadband access, and more residents without health insurance.
The inverse holds true as well, Alexander indicated as he showed a slide of Cobb’s high school attendance zones ranked by the sales price of a new home. Around northeast Cobb’s Lassiter High School, for example, the average price is $985,000; around Walton High School in east Cobb, it’s over $827,000.
“That’s for the price of a new home?” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid asked in disbelief. “$985,000?”
Priced out of the center of the metro, meanwhile, residents are having to schlep longer distances to work. In north Paulding County, for example, residents are averaging over 40 minutes to get to work (in Cumberland or Smyrna, it’s less than half an hour).
Compared to Atlanta, Alexander said, “relatively speaking, you’re more affordable.” But “relatively” is, at the end of the day, cold comfort.
The retreat, held at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center, will continue through Friday.
