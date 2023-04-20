If you found yourself sniffling Thursday, it's not just you.
The tree pollen count in metro Atlanta was categorized as extremely high Thursday, the second worst day of the year for the allergy-prone.
According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma's daily pollen count, Thursday's total count was 3,417. It was the second consecutive day in the extremely high tree pollen category. Only one other day this year has seen a higher total count — March 7, when it reached 3,937.
The pollen levels mean people with allergies, especially to tree pollens, will experience runny noses and itchy eyes. Atlanta Allergy & Asthma notes the main trees contributing to Thursday's pollen were mulberry, pine, hickory, oak and sedges.
Pollen levels in the metro area have been in the high or extremely high categories for most of March and April, according to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.
It's unusual for the pollen count to be so high this late into spring. The company notes that April 20 is the latest date that the pollen count has been above 3,000 since the daily count has been recorded.
The company said this year's pollen season also started early, with the earliest date the count reached the Extremely High range (March 6), and the earliest date the count was over the 3,000 mark (March 7).
Some relief could come in the form of rain Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Ty Vaughn, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said there's a 40-50% chance of showers after midnight Friday. Into Saturday morning, across northwest Georgia, the chance of precipitation increases to 70-80%. The rain is expected to move out of the region early afternoon Saturday.
The NWS doesn't expect much of a downpour, however, forecasting less than a quarter-inch of rain.
"So it's pretty quick, and it doesn't drop a lot of rain," Vaughn said.
