MARIETTA — After a two-year absence, the hills of Marietta National Cemetery were again colored red, white, and blue Monday by the hundreds of visitors gathered for the city’s annual Memorial Day tribute.
The annual tradition, kicked off in 1941, was put off during the pandemic, leaving small bands of volunteers to plant flags on the more than 17,000 headstones.
The ceremony came back in full force this year with no shortage of pageantry, complete with color guard, commemorative wreaths, and military marches courtesy of the Atlanta Concert Band.
“Memorial Day means more to me than a barbecue, a shopping bargain, a day at the beach, or the signal that summer has started,” said keynote speaker Donna Rowe, a captain in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps who was stationed in Saigon during the Vietnam War. “And for you, your presence here today — I know it means more to you also.”
Volunteers from the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts completed the traditional flag-adorning over the weekend, giving a striking background to the ceremony as the thousands of banners rippled in the breeze.
The ceremony itself, presided over from the cemetery’s iconic marble rostrum, balanced patriotic pomp with solemn remembrance. Rev. Mark Barbour, who served as chaplain, recalled his friend Col. Brad Beasley, “a bear of a man, broad-shouldered, (with) a brilliant mind, big hearted, with a bold determination to do all things well.”
Barbour said Beasley, who passed away last year, exemplified a commitment to service and faith that put action ahead of words, and was "lively when others were lagging and sagging.”
Monday’s crowd, which withstood sweltering heat as they flocked to the hillside, had its own substantial contingent of veterans. Clad in everything from dress uniforms to stars-and-stripes bandanas, they stood as their respective service branch anthems were played, bowed their heads to remember their fallen comrades, and saluted at attention — a few with one hand on a cane — as the national anthem rang out over the lawn.
The ceremony’s colorful highlight was the presentation of wreaths by more than a dozen organizations commemorating the holiday. A representative of each group was flanked by two members of Marietta High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), who dutifully carried the wreaths aloft and placed them before the rostrum.
There followed a 21-gun salute courtesy of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and a duet rendition of “Taps.”
Raymond Dann, director of the cemetery, said the attendees Monday were party to a rite of transfiguration.
“When people like you are here, it becomes more than just the place where we gather — it becomes a community,” Dann said. “…As you walk through the cemetery, and as you remember all of those legacies that you're surrounded by, keep in mind the general height of the headstone itself 24 to 26 inches. But it's amazing that (they) will stand much taller, and cast a shadow that today, in this Georgia heat, you will surely take rest and safety and at some point.”
