The top public health official in Cobb County urged citizens to stay up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
While Cobb County's COVID-19 transmission rate is still low according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, said she expects the usual winter surge of infections.
Before that surge happens, Memark encouraged residents to get the newest bivalent booster for COVID-19, which protects against older variants and new variants of omicron.
"Some of you may be confused or have booster fatigue at this point. If you didn’t get your last booster after August 31, 2022, then you probably didn’t get the new booster," Memark wrote.
Memark also said flu activity is very high, with increasing hospitalizations in metro Atlanta. Memark said that flu shots and COVID vaccines could help local hospitals avoid the triple threat of simultaneous waves of COVID-19, flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that mostly affects young and immunocompromised children.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Nov. 9, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Category
11/9/22
Change since 11/2/22
Cases
163,602
+230
Hospitalizations
5,347
+34
Deaths
1,823
+9
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Category
11/9/22
Change since 11/2/22
Cases
2,255,622
+3,505
Hospitalizations
129,201
+459
Deaths
33,900
+98
As of Wednesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 98 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 51% of them unvaccinated. The system had four COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, three of them unvaccinated, and one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator, who is unvaccinated.
