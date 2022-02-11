Tremayne Anchrum Jr., a 315-pound, 6-foot-2 offensive lineman from Cobb County, will be on the sidelines Sunday when his Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Super Bowl.
Anchrum, the oldest son of McEachern boys basketball coach Tremayne Anchrum Sr., graduated from McEachern in 2016 and went on to play football at Clemson, where he was part of two national championship teams in 2016 and '18.
After college, Anchrum was selected by the Rams as the 250th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft.
After playing in 12 games as a rookie, Anchrum has yet to see any game action in 2021 after beginning the season on injured reserve following a preseason ankle injury. He also spend a brief time on the COVID list in December.
Anchrum Sr. said he is proud of his son for putting himself in a position to be a part of one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and he credits his son’s maturity.
“He is a professional, and he’s been that way since his high school days here at McEachern,” Anchrum Sr. said in a release. “His leadership is evident from the moment you meet him. He’s wise and kind. He can be aggressive, but he also hugs and loves those around him. His coaches love him, and his teammates love him. I love him too; he’s just an incredible person.”
McEachern athletic director Myra Camese has nothing but praise for the former Indians defensive lineman.
“Tremayne is an amazing human being,” Camese said in the release. “He played basketball and football here and excelled at both, but more importantly, he was a positive influence to everyone he met. He always had a smile and an encouraging word.”
The Super Bowl will take place on the Rams' home field, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Califorina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.