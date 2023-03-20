Amid rumors that developer Bridger Properties might seek to build apartments off Marietta Square, Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin is proposing a new rule which would ban building apartments near downtown rail lines.
Bridger submitted plans to the city’s Historic Board of Review Monday seeking approval for new greenspace and cosmetic changes to its downtown properties, but has not submitted any residential proposals to the city.
The mayor said he was already alert to what Bridger might be planning after witnessing several storefronts the firm owns become vacant. The MDJ reported last fall that some downtown Bridger tenants whose leases expired were not offered the chance to extend their leases, or their rents were raised to levels they couldn’t afford.
The row of storefronts Bridger owns, on Church Street, is right across the street from Tumlin’s law practice.
“When I look out the window, Sherman didn’t damage Marietta Square as much as they (have),” Tumlin said of Bridger.
The mayor said those business owners “kept this town together through COVID, worked there, they paid (the former landlord) Eubanks on time, and with no notice, they come in and get thrown out.”
It’s not yet clear, however, if Bridger’s plans would conflict with Tumlin’s proposal.
“At this point, we believe there’s an unmet demand for high quality housing in downtown Marietta,” said Bridger co-founder Merritt Lancaster. “This submission does not contemplate any housing, we have not submitted anything that’s related to housing at this point.”
Tumlin’s proposal would ban any new apartments within 50 feet of the railroad easement. Outside of that buffer would be another eight-foot buffer, within which only driveways and parking — not buildings — would be allowed.
The mayor is pitching the proposal as a safety measure due to the risk of train derailments, in the wake of the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, calling it the “East Palestine, Marietta Freight Depot, and Pedestrian Safety Railroad Buffer Overlay.”
“It ain’t going to only happen in Ohio and Pennsylvania. I mean, their rail system is probably better than ours,” Tumlin said.
The “freight depot” language is a reference to the May 1974 train derailment which occurred downtown. Eleven of the train’s freight cars buckled and derailed, and a boxcar smashed into Marietta’s L&N train depot.
Tumlin compared the overlay zone to the accident potential zone of Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The zone extends outward from Dobbins’ runway, and encompasses the area where crashes are most likely to occur as planes take off and land. The Department of Defense issues recommendations to local governments about what should or shouldn’t be built in the accident zone.
Developments near rail lines, he said, deserve similar scrutiny.
“I watched how far those rail cars went, both on TV, and right here (in 1974), and I just think we need to have a 50-foot buffer,” Tumlin said.
Tumlin on Saturday sent the proposal to City Manager Bill Bruton, asking him to place it on the City Council agenda for the March 29 committee meetings.
Rumor mill churns
In January 2022, Atlanta-based Bridger purchased more than four acres of downtown properties for roughly $17 million from Marietta’s Eubanks family. The purchase included about 97,000 square feet of retail and office spaces made up of Church Street storefronts, the historic Marietta Station warehouses-turned-office buildings, and the Marietta Square Market food hall.
When Tumlin spoke to the MDJ early Monday afternoon, a few hours before Bridger’s plans were submitted, he said he had “no earthly idea” what the developer’s plans were.
The mayor had only heard rumors about Bridger’s plans, including emails from alarmed constituents.
Former Marietta Councilman and Realtor Johnny Sinclair, who circulated the apartments rumor on Facebook, said that “just because they have not applied for it, does not mean they aren’t planning it.
“Clearly they want to build apartments. And clearly they have a vision for downtown Marietta that does not jive with what most of our citizens want,” Sinclair said.
Sinclair said that apartments bring “a wonderful mixture of people — young people and professionals,” but he worries about what they will look like in 15 years.
Tumlin said he only recently learned that Bridger’s parcels, zoned under the central business district category, could be used for a wide variety of uses, including residential units.
“I did not know about the zoning. Everything we do now is site-specific, and I did not know, and that’s a serious thing, if we’re going to interfere with these fellows,” Tumlin said. “I mean, that’s the risk I’m taking here … Safety is my main issue.”
Bridger’s co-founders told the MDJ it was disappointing that city leadership have “taken on a witch hunt with no facts.” They said they have repeatedly tried to speak with Tumlin and received no response.
Tumlin said Gary Eubanks, his late law partner whose family owned the land that was sold to Bridger, had once dreamed of building a multi-story office building at the parking lot north of Marietta Square Market. Those dreams never materialized, in part due to the 2008 recession, he said.
Rusty Roth, the city’s development services director, said the parcels have always been zoned central business district.
‘Not for sale’
The railroad overlay zone would start at Kennesaw Avenue and continue south for roughly 1.15 miles, ending at the West Dixie Avenue railroad crossing.
“Going south of West Dixie, you don’t have any residents on either side,” Tumlin said, until you exit the city limits.
And while there are houses north of Kennesaw Avenue near the tracks, Tumlin argued they have a sufficient buffer.
The mayor is also calling for the ordinance to be retroactive to Feb. 3 of this year, the date of the East Palestine derailment.
The proposal also would strengthen the mayor’s veto power when it comes to the overlay zone. Normally, the council can override a mayoral veto with five of the seven votes.
If a developer sought an exception to the railroad overlay, however, the council would need six votes to override a mayoral veto.
“This is not about the political thing of taking care of the good old boys. This is putting human life, safety (first),” Tumlin said.
In addition to the overlay zone restrictions, Tumlin’s proposal calls for more pedestrian bridges to be built over the tracks, and for “quiet crossings’’ to be installed downtown. Quiet crossings, he said, are more robust in preventing cars and pedestrians from crossing when the crossing arms lower, allowing trains to not blow their whistle.
Tumlin said he wasn’t aware of any other municipality with a similar railroad overlay zone. But, he said, the city could be a leader in the state with such an initiative, if the council agrees to it.
“We’re doing safety, that’s not for sale,” he said. “This is a good way to tell Bridger that (safety) ain’t for sale.”
Developers come in promising the moon. Build it get the profit and leave the city with a mess . Look at Franklin road to see what apts do to the city.
