ACWORTH — Mayor Tommy Allegood takes a lot of pride in the Lake City.
In his State of the City address Thursday at the Acworth Business Association luncheon, Allegood named four categories – community leadership, quality of life, reputation, and inclusiveness – that make it easy for the city's residents to take pride in saying: "Acworth is home."
For Allegood, great leadership, from elected officials to dedicated city employees, is the catalyst for the other three aspects.
"It's leadership that has unified our community ... that has built a really great quality of life, it's leadership that has earned us a really great reputation, made us a destination, and it's leadership, ladies and gentlemen, that's inclusive."
Allegood said quality of life in Acworth is twofold. It accounts for both the quality of life of its residents, as well as that of the businesses that call it home.
He added that Acworth's elected officials have prioritized improving quality of life going on two decades, and it remains at the top of their list of priorities.
In the next year, Allegood said, further enhancements to the quality of life in Acworth will come from different developments and projects that start to break ground.
As the MDJ previously reported, one of these projects will be The Logan, a 16-acre, mixed-use development just outside of the city's downtown.
"It will be the very largest dollar investment, and largest investment of anything that's happened to date in our city," the mayor said.
The Logan will include a medical office and new housing.
Allegood said the city's reputation "is what you feel and what you think when people hear our name."
Acworth's reputation of success is reflected in a balanced tax base, according to the mayor, with 65% of that tax base accounted for by residents compared to 35% from business. Just 20 years ago, that number was skewed 90%-10%, Allegood added.
"We've increased our commercial tax base because we've become this destination where businesses want to come and invest in our city," Allegood said.
Inclusiveness is the fourth and final ingredient for Acworth's success, per Allegood, who noted the city prides itself on diversity, with nearly half of its demographic makeup accounted for by minority groups. That includes a Black community that makes up 27% of the city's population.
Regarding diversity in age, Acworth is relatively young: A majority of its population is under 39 years old, Allegood told the audience.
Allegood bragged on Acworth for its various programs that demonstrate its inclusive character, from its participation in the Daffodil Project, which honors children who died in the Holocaust, to its robust Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth programming.
Before concluding his speech, Allegood invited Wayne Dennard, the retired Acworth police chief who will officially retire from the city in April (he now serves as a public safety adviser) to offer some words of farewell and gratitude to the Acworth community and its business leaders.
"If it were not for your support, we would not have the success that we have enjoyed," Dennard said. "To our elected (officials), thank you so much for your trust and support in me. If it were not for you, we would not have been successful over these last 20 years, and almost 11 years as your police chief."
After Allegood's speech, pastor and MUST Ministries CEO Ike Reighard said Allegood's speech was so compelling, he would have thought the mayor had "been called into the ministry."
"If he would have passed an offering plate, I would have given, and that's the truth," Reighard said.
Joking aside, Reighard said he thought Allegood's talk about adding more affordable housing to the city for members of Acworth's workforce was particularly intriguing.
"I think there's a deeper vested interest when people can actually live in the community where they're working, and to see that kind of mentality should be encouraging to people," Reighard said.
Lori Perkins, who was the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Acworth Citizen of the Year, said she is looking forward to a four-mile addition to the city's trail system around Lake Allatoona and praised Acworth's elected leaders.
"Mayor Tommy always comes through," Perkins said. "He's so inspirational, causing people to, I think, want to give more and follow the vision that he and the council come up with. They're just really smart people and they've led this community into great things and I'm proud to be a part of the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.