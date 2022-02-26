With coronavirus cases plummeting from their recent omicron-fueled peak, Cobb-Douglas Public Health will close its mass testing site at Jim Miller Park March 5.
Two of the department's test sites will remain open, and people can get tested at a number of private facilities, such as local pharmacies, according to Lisa Crossman, deputy director at Cobb-Douglas Public Health. Cobb County has also been distributing free take-home coronavirus tests. The next distribution event will be March 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Piedmont Church in Marietta.
"Transmission rates remain at high levels, but they are expected to continue to decrease in the next couple of weeks," the county said in a social media post this week. At a meeting of the county's governing board Tuesday, board Chairwoman Lisa Cupid noted the rate of transmission had dropped from about 1,600 per 100,000 people to under 300 per 100,000 people since the beginning of the month.
Jim Miller Park has been used throughout the pandemic as a mass testing and vaccination site, shutting down when demand for such services was low. Cases began to spike again in late December, and it resumed offering tests at the beginning of this year. But it has recently processed only a dozen or so tests per day, Crossman said. With 10 employees manning the site, it's "not the most effective use of resources" to keep it open, she added.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health will continue offering testing at the Riverside EpiCenter and the Wellstar East Cobb Health Park. And, should cases spike again, the department can have mass testing sites up and running in three to four days, Crossman said.
