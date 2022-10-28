AUSTELL — Donald Trump will run for president in 2024, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the crowd at a south Cobb town hall on Friday.
"I have a great relationship with President Trump, which I'm so thankful for that, and we've talked to him a lot about how to get him back into the White House," Greene said during a talk at the South Cobb Diner. "He has not announced it, but I'm gonna tell you right now, President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, no matter how much Liz Cheney or any RINO (Republican in Name Only) in Washington, Mitch McConnell, does not like it ... He will be our nominee in 2024, and I'm going to tell you right now, he's going to win that election."
When newly drawn maps take effect next year, Greene's 14th Congressional District will include most of Austell and Powder Springs, cities long represented by U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. If she wins reelection, Greene will be one of Cobb County’s two new U.S. House representatives in January. The portion of south Cobb drawn into her district is heavily Democratic, though the 14th District as a whole is considered safely Republican (Scott will still represent part of south Cobb if reelected).
“I will represent this part of the district the same way I represent the entire district,” Greene told the MDJ. “I don’t do identity politics. I don’t look at people any differently based on how they vote. I will be representing all of them equally, and our constituent services offices, they are so good, our constituent services are, so I want people here in the new part of the district to know that we’re available to help them with any of their needs.”
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and state Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, are running to represent Austell and Powder Springs in the Georgia General Assembly. Greene said it doesn’t matter to her if state representatives in the newest part of her district are Democrats.
“I’m, you know, excited to meet them, I’m excited to talk to them and look forward to developing relationships with them,” Greene said.
Mableton resident Scott Brandenburg, a lifelong Cobb Countian, said before the event that he has supported Greene since before redistricting enabled him to vote for her.
“I believe she is honest, I believe she is gutsy, I believe she is patriotic and I believe she has the best interests of her constituents at heart in all that she does,” Brandenburg said.
Mike Smith, who lives in Austell and works at a paper mill there, started his own clothing business, American Grit Apparel Co., earlier this year. Sitting in one of the diner’s booths with his wife, Sharilyn Smith, and friends Ramiro and Linda Rodriguez, Smith said he feels he now has a voice, thanks to Greene.
“I feel like I’ve got somebody that’s not a special interest person, that’s actually going to listen to the small business owner, the entrepreneur,” Smith said.
Smith believes Democrats in the area will, in fact, be better represented with Greene as their representative.
“She’s listening to everybody,” Smith said. “She represents the people. Those people will probably be heard now more than ever.”
Austell resident Tim Stallings, who works as a railroad transfer mechanic in the city, asked Greene during her talk how soon she could become speaker of the U.S. House. He told the MDJ he nearly left the city to become a constituent of Greene's.
"I was going to move to her district, (to) Chattooga County, because the guy who's representing, as I understand it, David Scott, I ain't got time for him," Stallings said. "So I was going to pack it up and leave."
Q&A gets heated
Greene's speech was full of vitriol aimed at Democrats, especially President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claims that COVID-19 is a Chinese invention, abortion is “Black genocide” and fentanyl from Mexico is killing hundreds of Americans daily.
At one point during her talk, a woman confronted Greene about her call to "shut the (U.S.-Mexico) border down."
"Aren't we all immigrants?" the woman asked. "None of us are originally here."
People around the room began yelling at the woman, hurling insults and protesting as she turned to Greene's claims that China unleashed COVID-19 on the U.S.
"Go vote for Stacey (Abrams) and shut up!" one person yelled at the woman from across the room.
Greene told the woman it is neither hateful nor racist to say "We're protecting our home, because in our home is every single color, every single religion and every single people."
But the problem, Greene went on, is that "our country is being invaded."
Greene then addressed COVID and business shutdowns caused by the pandemic, singling out California.
“Was Trump president? Yes. Trump did 15 days to slow the spread, and then Democrat states in many areas extended these shutdowns for a very long time,” Greene said. “It was egregious.”
Cobb County GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs thanked Greene for hosting the town hall and welcomed her to the county.
"I want to let you all know, I am really excited that this is part of my district now. I am very excited about it and I'm thrilled to be here today," Greene said. "And I am happy for the conversation and the questions, and whether we agree or disagree, I'm happy for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.