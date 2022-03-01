U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is facing backlash from across the political spectrum after speaking at a conference over the weekend hosted by a white supremacist group.
At the America First Political Action Committee rally in Orlando, attendees cheered on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nick Fuentes, the leader of the group, said that young, white men are the “secret sauce” of his movement, adding, “America and the world has forgotten about them.”
“And now they’re going on about Russia and, ‘Vladimir Putin is Hitler,’ and they say that’s not a good thing,” Fuentes said at the rally, before adding, with a laugh, “I shouldn’t have said that.”
Greene in her speech railed against “cancel culture” and called Democrats communists.
The Anti-Defamation League describes Fuentes as a “prominent white supremacist pundit and organizer.” Fuentes attended the deadly 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has been subpoenaed over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Later, Greene, one of the country’s most controversial elected officials, told CBS News that she did not know Fuentes or his beliefs, and that she is “not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”
The Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial board spoke out against the congresswoman with the headline, “Marjorie Taylor Greene Plays Dumb.”
“Just when we thought Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t get more embarrassing for the GOP, there she goes again,” the editorial reads.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called Greene’s behavior “unacceptable.” Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Politico that “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or antisemitism.” And Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah referred to Greene and other elected officials involved with the conference as “morons” on CNN.
Greene’s 14th Congressional District includes much of northwest Georgia, including Rome, Dalton and Calhoun. The state legislature has redrawn the district to include a diverse, heavily Democratic part of southwest Cobb. The district will still be heavily Republican. The new map has a 45-point Republican lean, according to polling and analysis outlet FiveThirtyEight. The old map had a 55-point Republican lean.
Under the leadership of Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs, Greene has appeared at three Cobb GOP events in the past year.
On Sunday, a former chair of the Floyd County GOP, called for the GOP to rebuke her.
“I spent 10 years building our Republican Party here in Rome — three of those years as county chair,” Andy Garner said in a statement to MDJ sister paper the Rome News-Tribune. “I care deeply about our party and my community. This is not who we are. It’s time to stand up to Mrs. Greene.”
“She accepted an invitation and spoke to a group of known white supremacists who cheered Russia and chanted ‘Putin, Putin’ BEFORE she spoke. She spoke anyway,” Garner continued. “Ukraine is burning and our European allies fear what Putin will do next.”
The Floyd County GOP has promoted a March 5 rally featuring Greene, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Congressman and Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice, former senator and gubernatorial candidate David Perdue, and gubernatorial candidate Herschel Walker. Walker’s campaign confirmed that Walker has declined to speak at the event, though did not answer a question asking why.
Greene released a long statement Sunday defending her actions, which included words of support for the Ukrainians resisting Russian forces. Several times she invoked Christianity, saying that “Christ is our only judge.”
“I won’t cancel others in the conservative movement, even if I find some of their statements tasteless, misguided or even repulsive at times. I encourage them to seek wisdom, and apologize to those who have been hurt by their words, as I’ve had to do. Our faith calls for charity and forgiveness.
Greene was kicked off House committees early in her term over her support for conspiracy theories and endorsement of violence against Democrats.
Greene has drawn eight challengers in the 2022 election cycle. Four Republicans will seek to unseat her in the May primary: Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Eric Cunningham. Three Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Greene — Marcus Flowers, Holly McCormack and Wendy Davis. Finally, Angela Pence, a Libertarian, is also running against Greene.
