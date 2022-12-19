Officers from the Marietta Police Department pose with an unidentified person on Dec. 12 during Meeting Park's Big Thank You event. The event brought community workers and residents together for the day.
Members of the Marietta Fire Department enjoy free Subway sandwiches provided during Meeting Park's Big Thank You event on Dec. 12. Baked goods and home made dishes were also provided.
A sign welcoming community workers to Meeting Park's Big Thank You event on Dec. 12. Free food and gift cards were provided to employees who attended.
Three members of the committee for the Big Thank You event on Dec. 12. From left are Wendy Rivera, Jan Chandler and Lauraine Brazil.
A firetruck from the Marietta Fire Department at Meeting Park's Big Thank You event on Dec. 12. The fire department was one of many organizations that attended the event.
To celebrate and thank essential workers, the Meeting Park neighborhood in Marietta hosted its third annual Big Thank You event on Dec. 12.
The event — organized by four Meeting Park residents — was an all-day affair that invited workers, from firefighters to EMTs to delivery drivers, to enjoy a free breakfast of doughnuts and coffee, and Subway sandwiches for lunch. Workers left with goodie bags and Chick-fil-A gift cards.
“We reach out to all the services that service our community,” said committee member Lauraine Brazil, in a short YouTube documentary about the event. “The police, the fire department, the sanitation department.”
Meeting Park is made up of townhomes and cluster homes, and is located just a couple of blocks southeast of Marietta Square. Four people served on the Big Thank You organizing committee: Brazil, Jan Chandler, Wendy Rivera and Marilyn Milly. Chandler first thought of the idea amidst the pandemic in 2020, when the efforts of essential workers were especially needed and appreciated. The first Big Thank You was celebrated that year.
“Every year, we’ve just learned and we’ve improved,” Chandler said.
The Meeting Park committee called upon its residents to donate money, baked goods, gift cards and volunteer time for the event. Residents and workers alike broke bread together in the neighborhood’s pocket park.
According to Brazil, the event’s inception and success has been noticed by other Marietta neighborhoods, many of which have expressed interest in holding their own Big Thank You events. Brazil hopes the event will expand to other parts of the city.
In the future, Chandler would like to host the event seasonally so the community workers can be celebrated four times a year, as opposed to once during the holidays.
Attendees included school board members, City Council members and more, according to Chandler. Leftover food was donated to The Zone, a local nonprofit that aids people in recovery from opioid addiction.
Chandler emphasized the importance of showcasing appreciation to those that make the community an enjoyable and livable one.
“We just live in a great neighborhood in a great city,” Chandler said.
