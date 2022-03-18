Marietta native Mary Lou Cagle remembers driving with her family from the Gem City to Atlanta Crackers games at Ponce de Leon Park as a little girl in the 1940s.
Cagle, now 88, was going through old belongings recently and stumbled upon a pennant that will soon be amongst baseball lore at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The minor league Crackers played in Atlanta between 1901 and 1965, and were Atlanta's baseball team until the Braves arrived from Milwaukee, W.I. in 1966. Cagle, 88, remembers sitting in the wooden bleachers with her siblings and her father buying her the pennant at a Crackers game in 1947.
In February, Cagle contacted the Hall of Fame, hoping to give the pennant a permanent home. The museum returned her message and accepted the pennant Wednesday.
For her pennant, the museum offered her something in return: a lifetime membership.
In an interview Thursday, Cagle recalled her visits to Ponce de Leon Park, including the railroad tracks in center field and the magnolia trees baseball legend Babe Ruth once hit a home run into.
"My sister and I kept score. We were pretty young, but when you walked in, they gave you a scorecard with every player's name," Cagle said.
Cagle remembers her favorite Crackers' players from Ebba St. Claire and Ralph "Country" Brown and Hall of Famer Eddie Matthews.
"We all had a crush on Eddie Matthews because he was young and very good," Cagle said.
Cagle has seen it all in terms of Atlanta baseball. From the days of the Crackers, to "Hammerin' Hank" Aaron, to the great Braves teams of the 1990s, and finally the team's World Series Championship in 2021, Cagle has always been watching.
