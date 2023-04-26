In its first discussion about the city’s zoning code since adopting a six-month freeze on new apartments applications, the Marietta City Council vented their fears and frustrations about what types of housing can be built where.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the freeze earlier this month amid a raft of developers approaching the city with plans for multifamily buildings.
City staff has been directed to conduct a study examining the zoning code as it relates to apartments. At a Tuesday night committee meeting, City Manager Bill Bruton said the first step was for staff to present council with maps and ordinances showing what “the current lay of the land is.”
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin and the council have for years been more favorable to low-density, owner-occupied development, rejecting many apartment proposals. In addition to concerns about density, they have cited concerns such as transiency, crime and a lack of upkeep by landlords.
At the same meeting where the freeze was approved, Tumlin vetoed the council’s approval of a 322-unit apartment complex at the corner of Powers Ferry and Delk roads, occupied by a Kroger slated for demolition.
The most controversial proposal, however, is Bridger Properties’ plan to build a 135-unit, seven-story building downtown. The land is already zoned for a category —central business district — which allows the building.
The freeze does not apply to proposals already submitted to the city, since developers are entitled to city law as it stands when they submit their application.
Tumlin has said he did not previously realize the central business district zoning category allows apartments. The central business district also differs from the mixed-use category, in which council must approve a site plan, and therefore has more power over.
“Right now we have certain zoning codes that are just apartments,” said Rusty Roth, the city’s director of development services. “The mixed-use is a planned development, so it’s site plan-specific, so that has come to you for any new projects. The only category that's not that way now … would be the CBD, the central business district.”
Roth said other jurisdictions have required developments in central business to receive site plan approval from their governing body.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said making the central business district category stricter would be about protecting downtown.
“I'm not against apartments,” Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said. “… I see so many issues with this one. We deal with, between Glover Park and Meeting Park, and the noise. Can you imagine … A husband, a wife and a baby, from the end of May until October, they're gonna be very unhappy, and we're gonna have to listen to that complaint.”
Before construction begins, Bridger must receive approval from the Marietta Historic Board of Review, then the City Council. But those bodies will only be voting on the building’s appearance, not its use as apartments or condos.
The historic board will meet Monday to consider Bridger’s proposal. Councilman Johnny Walker, the only council member who serves on that board, asked what happens if the board turns down Bridger’s plan repeatedly.
“There's no limitation,” Roth said, on the number of times Bridger could return with revised plans.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent asked the mayor if he would have an issue with condos, instead of apartments, downtown.
Tumlin said yes, because of the density. Plus, he argued, condos may still end up being rented out.
“Airbnb could win the war,” Tumlin said.
Other complaints
Councilman Andy Morris floated the idea of having zoning categories where commercial and residential uses don’t overlap, as they do under mixed-use or central business district.
“Do we not want to take the apartments out of the commercial outfit and … have a separate department? Have commercial for commercial buildings … And have another thing where you have strictly apartments?”
City Attorney Doug Haynie said the council needed to be careful about “spot zoning,” where zoning is created without following a comprehensive plan.
Another complaint came from Councilman Grif Chalfant. In the central business district zoning, residences can’t be built on the first level, but the code is broad about what else can be built there.
In Bridger’s case, they plan to use the first story of their building for parking. Chalfant said that shouldn’t be allowed — Roth said the code could be changed to prevent it.
Chalfant also said he had a problem with the fact that, even if the council rejects a site plan under say, the mixed-use category, the developer can keep coming back to request approval.
“There's something wrong in here on this site plan deal,” he said.
Tumlin took issue with developments that, in his view, technically meet density requirements but are high-density in spirit. For example, some housing developments are in line with the maximum units per acre under the zoning. But the housing is sometimes squashed into certain parts of a large property, to make room for amenities, or to avoid crossing stream buffers.
“I just don't like 85-foot on a postage stamp. That's sardines,” Tumlin said.
Richardson took issue with the multi-family residential — eight units per acre zoning that includes some of her neighborhood. Small apartment buildings could be built on those lots without council approval, she said.
She also brought up which uses require approval from council. She asked whether under certain multifamily zoning categories, someone could put a group home in a residential neighborhood without council approval.
Roth said the council had to be careful about legal issues regarding discrimination against people with disabilities.
Richardson also said certain categories as they stand currently could allow a university residence, or a fraternity house.
“We could just end up with ‘Animal House,’” she said.
The council took no formal action Tuesday.
Haynie told Morris, the committee chair, that the council should discuss the issue monthly for the duration of the six-month moratorium.
“Just so that if someone files a suit to challenge it, you are addressing it month by month,” Haynie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.