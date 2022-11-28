On Tuesday, the Marietta City Council will consider pay raises for city employees in addition to the raises approved earlier this year.
Previously, the council adopted near-blanket 3% raises for city employees in April, costing roughly $2.1 million annually.
The additional 3% raises went to 97% of city employees – only those who had worked for the city less than a year and those who had reached the maximum pay in their range did not receive a raise.
However, City Manager Bill Bruton told the Journal in an email Monday city staff need further raises in response to rising salaries in other cities.
"These market changes put us in a position where it is important for us to implement additional across the board market increases so that we may continue to retain and recruit exceptional employees," Bruton said in a memo to Mayor Steve Tumlin and the council.
The council’s Finance and Investments Committee is slated to lead discussion about potential adjustments to the city’s mid-year budget “to obtain the proper competitive compensation for staff across the board,” including employees of the Marietta Board of Lights and Water, according to the item requested by Bruton and Tumlin.
Tumlin said the city has been keeping tabs on market shifts to gauge what to do about salaries.
"It appears that we're behind competitively," Tumlin said. "Cobb-Marietta Water Authority raised salaries 10 to 14%, Cobb County announced it last week, so we've been watching it very closely since we had our raise late last summer."
Bruton noted it is imperative for the city to determine how it will fund bigger salaries without raising taxes for Marietta residents.
"In working with the Finance Department we have identified fees and permit costs that can be increased to provide the continuing revenue sources needed for salary changes for all of our employees," Bruton said. "With these increases our fees and permit costs would still be below what Cobb County and many other Cities in the County charge. Once a determination on the revenue sources needed has been decided, we would then be able to put forward the comprehensive changes for all employees to be effective January 1."
Bruton said the city will be able to reduce the tax charged to residents to pay for city bonds, something he said the city would be doing for the fifth consecutive year, while still funding increased salaries through the fees and permit charges. He also said that tax cut would lower property taxes for residents next year.
The agenda item says “a major mid year budget adjustment as approved at a Special Called meeting by December 22, 2022” would set the stage for the raises to take effect on Jan. 1.
“Time is of the essence so as to be able to retain and support our outstanding public servants,” the item concludes.
The council meets Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Marietta City Hall for its committee meetings.
