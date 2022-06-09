Beginning July 1, IgniteHQ, a Marietta-based coworking office space, will relaunch as the HatchBridge Incubator.
Cobb Chamber of Commerce leaders said Thursday the business incubator’s purpose is to “bridge academic innovation, entrepreneurship, and experimental learning with economic development and community impact.”
HatchBridge will bring incubator business services to the Marietta community, both in-person and virtually, and will benefit from the expertise of Kennesaw State University faculty.
The company’s new location will be at the KSU Center on Busbee Road, allowing greater access and resources for students, faculty and community members, according to the chamber. The virtual component will provide support to businesses even after their brick-and-mortar locations are closed for the day.
In order for HatchBridge to launch, IgniteHQ must be dissolved. KSU will complete the dissolution by June 30, in association with the University System Office, and the chamber’s Select Cobb program.
“The evolution of HatchBridge brings the next phase in the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the community,” chamber leaders said in an email.
The incubator was launched in 2017, when county leaders said it would offer entrepreneurs space to work and share ideas, as well as access to mentoring, advice and training opportunities.
