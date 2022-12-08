MARIETTA — After a short chase on Tuesday, Marietta police delivered Barbie, among other toys and goods, into the custody of Marietta school kids.
Local elementary school students and officers of the Marietta Police Department shared a holiday shopping trip at the Walmart Supercenter off Cobb Parkway by the Big Chicken.
Marietta City Schools selected 60 students based on need to receive $250 to spend on gifts and necessities while chaperoned by a police officer, a public safety official, or a volunteer. After buying the presents, students could have them gift-wrapped by volunteers while they visited with Santa.
Lt. Gretchen Ingram, who leads the police department's community outreach unit, organized the event, which she said is meant to spread Christmas cheer and promote positive relationships between officers and local kids.
The event is funded entirely by donations, Ingram said.
"A lot of kids will buy for siblings and parents before themselves," Ingram said.
Parents also provided their children and the officers with a list.
"Shop with a Cop," as it's known, has become an annual tradition for MPD and the school system. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell said the event has been running for at least 10 years.
"This is my second favorite day of the year behind the Fourth of July," Ferrell said.
Ferrell said in past years, officers have chipped in with their own money to cover costs that exceeded the student's budget.
Dunleith Elementary fourth-grader Lesley Reyes Lopez said she was nervous when she first met the officers, but then felt excited to shop for her two younger siblings. She bought both of them toys. Christmas, she said, is her favorite holiday, because of the moment of surprise when you open a present.
While waiting to take the bus back to school Reyes colored a drawing of a stocking, which she planned to give to Santa.
"I'm having so much fun today," Reyes said.
Ariadna Hernandez of Marietta, a parent of one of the student shoppers, said the extra $250 would be helpful this holiday season. Hernandez said she told her daughter to use the money on whatever she wanted, because she had earned it by being a good student.
"I'm very, very excited for her," Hernandez said. "She's a hard worker, and she helps the other students."
First-grader Agatha Potter was excited about some Barbies she bought and the opportunity to see Santa. Like other students, Potter said she was nervous to be around the police at first, but once she interacted with her officer escort found him to be friendly.
After shopping, Potter spent a while talking with Santa. She was particularly concerned about rumors she had heard about what happens to those on the naughty list.
"I'm really hoping I'll get presents instead of coal," Potter said.
