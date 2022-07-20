MARIETTA — The Marietta Board of Education voted this week to set its millage rate at 17.97 mills, the same tax rate as last year. Due to a rise in assessed property values, the district is estimated to collect an additional $6.5 million in local property tax revenue next fiscal year, an increase of 9.14%.
The board voted 5-0 to adopt the millage rate for fiscal year 2023, which runs from July 1 through June 30. Board members Angela Orange and Jason Waters were absent from the meeting.
Since assessments are increasing, the steady millage rate amounts to a tax increase — under state law, local governments are required to advertise it as such. Were the district to institute a “rollback” of the millage rate — lowering the rate so its tax revenues would be the same as last year’s and resulting in no tax increase — it would have had to set the rate at 16.465 mills.
With the increase, the owner of a home worth $350,000 will see their school tax bill increase by approximately $205. The owner of a home worth $700,000 will see their school tax bill increase by approximately $421.
As required by state law, the district held three public hearings on the millage rate before voting to adopt it Tuesday night. Erin Franklin, the district’s chief financial officer, said there was no public comment at any of the hearings.
The district developed its fiscal year 2023 budget based on the millage rate, with the budget approved in June. The district’s general fund budget increased by 6% over the previous year, going from $117 million to $126.6 million.
Local tax revenue funds approximately 59% of general fund revenue. State funding makes up nearly all of the other revenue, approximately 40%.
The budget includes staff raises of a salary schedule step, plus an additional 5.5%, at a cost of $6.68 million. All staff will receive raises of at least 5.5%, the average raise for district employees is 7.5%, and some will see raises as high as 9.6%.
Also included in the fiscal 2023 budget is $3.9 million to fund additional staffing at schools. The district is adding 13.75 certified instructional positions in reading, gifted math, drama, band and special education. Under non-instructional staff, the district is looking to hire six new head custodians, 10 half-time bookkeepers, three registered behavior technicians, two job coaches, a parental rights clerk, and more school security.
