MARIETTA — Less than a mile east of Interstate 75 on Roswell Road, one of Marietta’s newest restaurants is serving up spicy chicken with a Middle Eastern twist.
Peri Peri Chicken opened just a few weeks ago in one of the storefronts at East Marietta Shopping Center, a strip mall anchored by a Dollar General.
Aptly named, the restaurant is focused around peri-peri spice, which is used in the restaurant’s marinades and sauces.
Peri-peri peppers are widely used in Africa, where they were introduced by Portuguese explorers. The spice — and its use to give a kick to chicken — has been popularized globally by Nando’s, a South African fast food chain that is widespread in the United Kingdom.
A local chain, Peri Peri Chicken also has stores in Decatur and Buford. Business has been good at the Marietta location.
“We've had a really good response from the Muslim community as well, because all of our meet is halal,” said manager Abdullah Babar, whose family opened the Marietta franchise. “If you look on Google, we only have five-star reviews, everyone's been loving everything so far.”
The spot’s popularity with Muslim customers is also due to a fusion element: the menu includes Middle Eastern items such as falafel and lamb kebab.
Lamb chops and the peri peri fried chicken sandwich have been the most popular items, Babar said.
Mac’s Raw Bar & Market
In other restaurant news, the seafood companion to a Marietta Square steakhouse will open next week.
Mac’s Raw Bar & Market will open on Monday, according to Rebekah Alexander, a manager at the neighboring Mac’s Chophouse. Both restaurants are owned by Randy “Mac” McCray and led by chef Michael Fuller.
The seafood restaurant will feature fresh-shucked oysters from the northeast and gulf coasts, along with shrimp, lobster, fish and more.
Marietta Melt Yard
Marietta native Matthew DeBusschere is opening another restaurant, Marietta Melt Yard, in the former Chicken and Egg on Whitlock Avenue. A date hasn’t been advertised, but the restaurant’s social media says it’s coming soon.
Good Kitchen + Market opening second location
Marietta’s Good Kitchen + Market is expanding its healthy fare to Smyrna. The fresh food restaurant, which has operated on Margaret Avenue in Marietta for three years, will soon open a second store in downtown Smyrna.
Nom Station, Perks Coffee merge
The owners of Nom Station, which serves smoothies, Boba tea, rolled ice-cream, protein bowls and more, have purchased and merged with nearby coffee shop Perks Coffee. The combined store located on Windy Hill Road near the intersection with Powers Ferry Road now offers coffee, sandwiches and catering.
