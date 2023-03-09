MARIETTA — This week, the City Council postponed two controversial rezoning requests – one for a five-story apartment building to replace a Kroger on Powers Ferry Road, the other for a subdivision near Dobbins Air Reserve Base – to its April meeting.
The council tabled the requests Wednesday evening after attorneys from Sams, Larkin and Huff, the firm retained separately by both applicants, asked for more time.
New apartments "a hard sell"
Attorney Garvis Sams requested the council table the proposal from Atlanta-based developer William Casaday, under the company name WC Acquisitions, for a 322-unit apartment complex at the corner of Delk and Powers Ferry roads.
Sams said there were no disagreements with nearby businesses and residents. Instead, there were still details about the positioning of the buildings that needed to be worked out.
The apartment building would be 65% one-bedrooms and 35% two-bedrooms. The developer would also build 7,000 square feet of amenities, including a gym, pool, club and meeting areas, a dog park and a leasing office. The project’s density would be 67 units per acre.
The apartment building, which would also have 6,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, would replace a Kroger supermarket that will soon be closing. The Kroger is the easternmost property within the city limits.
As previously reported, Mayor Steve Tumlin called the potential replacement of the grocery store "with a densely populated rental...painfully ironic" and expressed his opposition to the proposal.
The irony Tumlin referenced was in regards to Marietta's efforts to revitalize the Franklin Gateway area. In 2013, the city began using its voter-approved $68 million redevelopment bond to purchase and then demolish aging apartment complexes and blighted retail space in the Franklin Gateway corridor to encourage new investment in the area.
"With several of the properties still in process of their ultimate and productive positive use from this multiple million taxpayer investment, it is not ripe to repeat the over and disproportion building mistake of apartment density in this area and the urban living challenges thereto," Tumlin wrote in an email to the MDJ.
Also for the last couple decades, the mayor and council have worked to reach a better balance between the city's owner-occupied and renter-occupied housing stock, arguing it hasn't had enough of the former and an excess of the latter.
City Manager Bill Bruton said the 2021 census numbers have Marietta at 45.8% owner occupied and 54.2% renter occupied. By comparison, the census reports nationally those numbers are 65.4% owner occupied; 34.6% renter occupied.
Before Wednesday's meeting, Councilman Grif Chalfant called Casady's proposal "a hard sell," as he noted the council's longtime reluctance to build new apartments in the city.
"We've done one apartment complex in the 17 years I've been" on the council, Chalfant said.
Councilman Andy Morris echoed Chalfant's resistance to the new apartments, saying he was concerned crime would come to plague the complex in the next couple of decades.
They pointed to the former apartments along the Franklin Gateway as a prime example of well-intentioned affordable housing becoming a problem for the city, though Sams made clear during last week's planning commission hearing that the apartments would be "luxury, amenitized, class A" units with rents ranging from $1,800 to $2,800 per month.
“They’re not Truist Battery rents of $4,000, but this is a high-end product,” Sams said at the time.
Yet Chalfant said, "When those apartments went in on Franklin Road, those were fine apartments, that was somewhere where everybody wanted to go. And then, in a few years, it was deteriorating and I'm not saying this would, but we've just been avoiding that."
The analysis of the proposal from the city's zoning staff indicated the area around the property "is in need of a quality housing product offered at relatively affordable prices."
Joseph Goldstein, the councilman who represents the area that includes the property in question, did not indicate to the MDJ where he stood on the proposal.
"I'm keeping an open mind and listening to all sides," he said.
"The accident zone"
Meanwhile, Parks Huff, Sams' law partner and the attorney representing Atlanta-based developer Total Property Advisors, told the council and Tumlin they needed more time to work with Dobbins, which objected to the proposed density for the 37-home project on a 10-acre lot at 400 Booth Road.
The property’s northern half is located in the “accident potential zone” of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
"We need to continue the discussion with Dobbins about their concerns related to the proposal," Huff told the MDJ after he requested the postponement.
Dobbins’ objection points to federal guidelines which recommend that the part of the property in the accident zone should have a maximum density of 1-2 units per acre.
However, Huff cited a note in the guidelines during a hearing before the Marietta Planning Commission last week that says the suggestion of a maximum density can be "possibly increased, where maximum lot coverage is less than 20 percent."
Only 11% of the property would be occupied by structures under the developer's plan.
Though the council did not indicate where it stood on the proposal, the planning commission had voted 4-2 to recommend the council approve the project.
