MARIETTA — Teachers and first responders should be able to live in the city they serve, Marietta officials and a local nonprofit agree.
In the midst of what its staff has called a housing crisis in Cobb, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta is partnering with the city of Marietta to build six homes in the city.
Each home will be available exclusively to city and Marietta City Schools employees and max out at $250,000.
Last month, the council awarded Habitat for Humanity $500,000 of Marietta’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds as part of the city’s affordable housing initiative. On Wednesday, the council presented a check to Habitat, officially announcing the partnership.
Jessica Gill, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta, told the MDJ she believes this partnership to be the first of its kind in the metro Atlanta area.
“The leadership that’s demonstrated with this is something that we are just so proud of,” Gill said.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said the city’s partnership with Habitat reiterates its commitment to the city school system and those who work for it.
“It speaks volumes, it tangibly speaks homes to the difference that this city makes in the lives of so many different people,” Rivera said.
Applicants for the houses will first go through the human resources departments at the city or school district before applying for the homes through Habitat’s in-house process.
According to Habitat, applicants are required to have been a city employee for at least a year, and the minimum starting salary for a one-person household to be eligible for the homes is $54,000.
Habitat will build the first three houses in 2023, with construction on the house at 37 Griggs St. beginning June 3 and construction of those at 609 and 617 Frasier St. beginning Sept. 9. In 2024, it will begin construction of houses at 136 and 144 Hedges St. and 106 Griggs St.
Marietta received just over $11 million in ARPA funds from the federal government, with the first installment of $5.59 million arriving in June 2021 and the second in the summer of 2022.
The council previously approved about $3 million in ARPA funding for various projects, including $2 million toward replacing the Sugar Hill Water Tower, $50,000 for the veterans memorial that broke ground in July and $325,000 for repairs to Marietta Fire Station 51.
Kelsey Thompson-White, Marietta’s community development manager, said the partnership between the city and Habitat would not have happened without the extra ARPA funds.
“People who work for us deserve to live where they work, and that’s why we’re really excited about it,” Thompson-White said.
