The Marietta City Council unanimously approved using federal COVID relief dollars to finance the first stages of a public safety training center, two affordable housing initiatives and mental health resources for public safety personnel at its meeting this week.
The training center will be south of Sawyer Road Elementary School on land east of Sawyer Road, according to Courtney Verdier, a planning and economic development specialist for the city. The initial $3 million allocated for the center will be used to build a tower to train firefighters and police, and moveable buildings for first responders to mimic real-life emergency scenarios. City staff said more funding will be required to complete the facility, but did not say how much.
Through one of the affordable housing programs, Marietta will donate city-owned lots to Habitat for Humanity, which will build six homes priced around $200,000 and available only to employees of the city or Marietta City Schools. The council allocated $820,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for the program.
The second housing program approved Wednesday allocates $250,000 to down payment assistance, partnering with the Housing Authority of Cobb County by adding city funds to those the authority already provides to Cobb home buyers.
The allocations approved Wednesday leaves the city with about $3.6 million in unspent ARPA funds, according to Daniel Cummings, the city's economic development manager.
At the same meeting, the council rejected a bid that would have used half of the remaining ARPA funds for improvements to Lawrence Street.
Councilman M. Carlyle Kent unsuccessfully lobbied his colleagues to allocate $1.5 million to improve Lawrence Street. Had it been approved, those funds would supplement $300,000 of Ward 5’s streets and sidewalks budget for repairs.
Kent ran on improving Lawrence Street, which residents have said is unsafe and in need of better sidewalks.
“Carlyle, I truly appreciate your efforts, I mean, I agree that Lawrence Street needs some help, a lot of help,” said Councilman Johnny Walker.
However, Walker, along with Cheryl Richardson, Grif Chalfant and Andy Morris, rejected Kent’s request, disapproving of allocating nearly half of the city’s remaining ARPA funds for repairs to the street. The majority argued their wards are also in need of funds for infrastructure improvements.
Also Wednesday, council tabled until next month's meeting a rezoning hearing for SK Commercial Realty’s request to build a 22,000-square-foot medical office near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
