A prominent mural on the back of a Mill Street building, just off Marietta Square, is no more.
"Interwoven," by artist Leigh Ann Culver, was painted over this week. In the mural, which showed two women pulling on loose threads at the bottom of their dresses, Culver depicted the Civil War from women's point of view, according to its description on the Marietta Arts Council website.
The council commissioned the mural for its second Mountain to River TrailFest, an all-day festival devoted to public art, in 2019.
"All of the murals in town are just temporary," said Trevor Beemon, executive director of the Cobb Landmarks and a member of the council's advisory board.
Katy Ruth Camp, marketing director of MUST Ministries and a member of the arts council's board of directors, told the MDJ the mural was painted over due to refinishing work on that side of the building. However, Camp said she thinks another mural will go up on the same wall space before the next TrailFest, scheduled for spring 2023.
Shelby Little, Marietta's planning and zoning manager, said the city's Historic Board of Review is responsible for public art in the city.
"Our ordinance allows the Historic Board of Review to approve murals for up to one year," Little said. "So the arts council every April brings to the historic board a list of murals that they either want to put up or extend for an additional year."
Little confirmed the council requested an extension for the mural in March 2021, one approved until April 30, 2022.
Beemon said impermanence of murals means plans are constantly in the works for new public art around the city.
"Also, the arts council is working with property owners throughout the city to identify additional locations, downtown and then also farther along on the Mountain to River Trail," Beemon said. "Part of the TrailFest that they do each year is to identify and add more murals annually."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.