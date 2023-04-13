MARIETTA — Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin vetoed the City Council’s approval of a proposed mixed-use development that would have replaced an aging grocery store with apartments and retail space.
Developer William Casaday, under the company WC Acquisitions, had sought a rezoning from the city to redevelop the 4.8-acre lot at the corner of Powers Ferry and Delk roads occupied by a Kroger which is slated for demolition.
Council members voted 5-2 to approve the request at Wednesday night’s meeting, with council members Johnny Walker and Andy Morris opposed. Tumlin then vetoed their approval.
The council then moved to override the mayor’s veto, but the motion only received four votes, short of the five required. Councilman Grif Chalfant joined with Walker and Morris to prevent the override.
“It's a matter of density,” Tumlin told the MDJ after the meeting. “And I tell you what, if you ride within five miles of Marietta in every direction, there’s no shortage of apartments being built. And I think we have a right in our little part of the world to be a less dense area.”
The mayor had signaled weeks ago that he would oppose the project. After the city Planning Commission, which advises the council on zoning matters, recommended approval, Tumlin emailed the MDJ to say the proposal was “painfully ironic.”
“In 2013, Marietta citizens passed the Franklin Gateway redevelopment bond investment to balance the very dense rental area of Franklin Road,” he wrote. “With several of the properties still in process of their ultimate and productive positive use from this multiple million taxpayer investment, it is not ripe to repeat the over and disproportion building mistake of apartment density in this area and the urban living challenges thereto.”
Chalfant, who campaigned for reelection on a platform of lower housing density, said after the meeting he switched his vote out of deference to Tumlin.
“I acquiesce to his judgment on a lot of things … It just made me think about the extremely high density that we've got over there … I couldn't really make up my mind, but I just didn't want to fight with the mayor, because I trust his knowledge and his thoughts on the subject,” Chalfant said.
For years, city leaders have worked to bring a better balance between owner and renter housing in Marietta. The last census estimate numbers in 2021 showed that nationwide, 65.4% of housing was owner-occupied while 34.6% of housing was renter-occupied. By comparison, in Marietta, 45.8% is owner-occupied and 54.2% is renter-occupied housing.
Shortly after Casaday's proposal failed, the council approved a six-month moratorium on new applications for apartment buildings.
Future unclear for site
The proposal called for a five-story apartment building, with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, 7,000 square feet of amenities for residents, 6,000 square feet of retail space and a 6.5-story parking deck. Apartment rents would have ranged from $1,800 to $2,800 per month.
Casaday told the council before the vote that the building would attract quality residents. He also said that a traffic study he had commissioned found the project would produce less traffic than the current use.
Kroger plans to raze the 50,000-square-foot grocery store, built in 1982, once it opens its new store being built down the street, at the Terrell Mill Marketplace development.
Casaday said the building was too old to be renovated for another use. Due to the new Kroger being built down the street, and a Publix right across the street, another grocery store in the area would not be viable, he argued.
“The subject property does have true, real walkability within the existing mixed-use environment,” Casaday said. “So that makes the proposal here really ideal for the neighborhood, meaning that the combination of multifamily, retail, commercial, creating a streetscape, makes that walkable environment more appealing.”
Patti Rice spoke on behalf of the Powers Ferry Corridor Alliance, a civic group in the area which supported the project. Rice said Casaday had worked with nearby residents to accommodate their concerns about the proposal.
Rice said the project would set “a very high bar for, and to positively influence, the quality of future redevelopment in the adjacent areas, including Delk Road to the west.”
The council hardly discussed Casaday’s proposal before voting. But Councilman Joseph Goldstein, who represents the area where the property is, did voice support for the project before moving to approve it.
“I'm glad that you've been able to work with the community to bring this on board,” Goldstein told the developer. “I’m glad that it's a true mixed-use building with retail on the bottom, residential on top. It seems like it might be a good idea for the area.”
After the project was rejected, Rice said she was worried that the property might be used for a less desirable use, such as a commercial venture that could worsen traffic.
“We’re very nervous now about what will happen if the site remains vacant,” she said. “… It's not the most attractive piece of land."
The property’s current zoning is for commercial use, with a wide variety of businesses allowed there.
“It just seemed like a great place to put people living,” Rice said.
