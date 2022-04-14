MARIETTA — Wednesday night’s City Council meeting ended in dramatic fashion as Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin vetoed the creation of a paid staff holiday for Juneteenth, stopping the proposal in its tracks. The veto led a City Council member to walk out of the meeting and infuriated NAACP members who had come to watch.
“I've been quite proud of the city that I lived in,” said Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP, addressing the council. “But I must say, with great disdain, that I’m highly disappointed that this is even a conversation that we had to have.”
The Juneteenth item, spearheaded by Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, was the last standalone item on Wednesday’s agenda — a group of supporters waited more than three hours to witness the vote.
The paid staff holiday was initially approved 4-3. Councilman Joseph Goldstein joined the council’s three Black members — Richardson, M. Carlyle Kent and Andre Sims — in voting yes.
Council members Grif Chalfant, Johnny Walker and Andy Morris, who are all white, voted against the holiday. Chalfant has been its most vocal opponent, saying the city should instead recognize Veterans Day.
As Juneteenth members applauded the holiday’s passage, Tumlin hit the veto button, eliciting a groan from the audience. Tumlin said he was in favor of “looking at both of them,” referring to Juneteenth and Veterans Day.
The majority attempted to override the veto, but needed five votes. The council split along the same lines, and the override failed.
“I will just say that this day will go down in the history of Marietta,” Richardson said, before standing up and leaving the meeting.
Background
Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, in recent years has become a recognized holiday by the federal government, the state of Georgia and Cobb County.
Richardson’s proposal, however, faced challenges from the start. She first brought it to the Personnel and Insurance Committee, which she chairs. The other members of the committee, Chalfant and Walker, would not support it, so the proposal did not pass the committee.
Still, under council rules, Richardson was able to get the item placed on the regular meeting agenda.
The city currently provides 10 paid holidays for employees: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Adding another paid holiday for city workers would cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000, City Manager Bill Bruton has said.
Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Tumlin said he’d “hate to do one and not the other,” referencing Veterans Day. Tumlin said Veterans Day had been around in some form since 1918.
“Being the only veteran — that I'm aware of — on council, I don't have a problem with that,” Richardson said. “But I think that's a separate vote.”
“As you said, it's been around since 1918. Grif (Chalfant) hasn't been on council that long, but just short of that, and you know, it's not been brought up as a holiday before now,” Richardson said (Chalfant is serving his fifth consecutive term on council). “And I think to put them on together is to say that the only way one will be supported is if both happen.”
Tumlin then said that while it commemorates 1865, Juneteenth “sat on the table for a long time,” suggesting Veterans Day has been more widely recognized for a longer period of time. Richardson responded by saying that “in the African-American community, it hasn't sat on the table.”
She also pointed out that like Juneteenth, recognition of Veterans Day has evolved over time. Until 1954, it was Armistice Day, and only commemorated World War I veterans.
“Before us today is the question of, does this city recognize the importance of Junetenth as an ending date to a horrible time in our history, and recognize it as a day of celebration as the ending of slavery?” Richardson said.
Reaction
Immediately following the vote was the unscheduled public comment period. Five speakers took the podium and condemned the outcome.
Gerald Griggs, a Cobb resident and lawyer, said that while he treasures his county, he was ashamed of Marietta Wednesday night.
“I am the grandson of a World War II veteran,” Griggs said. “I am the son of a Vietnam veteran who worked in the city of Marietta as a postal clerk; he would be ashamed of what you just did. So don't talk to me about veterans. I love veterans, I'm the son of a veteran, but I’m also the great-great-great grandson of a slave.”
NAACP member Sally Riddle said that if Veterans Day were that important, a council member could have easily added it to the agenda.
Janet Arnold Savage, a Powder Springs resident, recalled being called racial slurs when she was a child in school, growing up in Marietta.
“I want to believe that the city that I was born in, I have lived in, and that I have also loved, loves me and my community,” Savage said. “The thought that there is anybody on this council that thinks it should even be a question is disheartening. It shows a lack of solidarity, it shows a lack of inclusion, and my prayer is that you who voted tonight will go home and examine your own hearts.”
Tumlin told the MDJ after the meeting that with Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin in the city, “Veterans Day’s awfully important.”
The NAACP has held an annual Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square for more than 15 years, an event the mayor called a “wonderful celebration.” But Veterans Day is “multiple times more inclusive,” he said, because “everybody has veterans in their family.”
The city also must consider that every paid holiday interrupts service delivery, Tumlin said.
The mayor said he’s open to looking at adding both of the holidays, however.
“I would like to look at it analytically, not just from a very compelling emotional side,” Tumlin said.
