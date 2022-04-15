Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin said Friday he wants the City Council to hold a special meeting to consider adding Juneteenth and Veterans Day as paid holidays for city staff.
“The mayor’s office is planning to have a Special Called Meeting on aligning our city holidays with the state and federal in recognition of Juneteenth and Veterans Day and the additional benefit of budging (sic) two additional holidays for our valued Marietta service providers,” Tumlin wrote in a letter he sent to the MDJ. The letter is being published in the opinion section of Saturday’s MDJ print edition.
Tumlin on Wednesday vetoed Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson’s proposal to add Juneteenth as an 11th paid holiday for city staff after it had passed the council 4-3. The veto prompted an immediate outcry from Cobb NAACP members in the audience and led to Richardson walking out of the meeting.
“We've worked together on a lot of things. That's why all this has come as quite a shock,” Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner Grimes told the MDJ Friday. “He's been a definite supporter of Juneteenth, so it's interesting that we’re even at this juncture about this.”
After the Wednesday night veto, the mayor told the MDJ he was open to adding both holidays, but wanted to look more "analytically" at the impact to city services.
In his Friday letter, Tumlin called the 4-3 vote "underwhelming" and argued his veto was akin to a 4-4 tie among elected officials. The process is not over, he said, and Wednesday's decision was a “pause in the process of considering a very important matter.”
Throughout Richardson's push to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday, Councilman Grif Chalfant has argued that Veterans Day is more deserving.
The city currently provides 10 paid holidays for employees: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “Spring Day” (the city’s secular term for Good Friday), Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Adding another paid holiday for city workers would cost somewhere in the range of $50,000 to $55,000, City Manager Bill Bruton has said. If the city adds an 11th paid holiday for staff, Chalfant has argued, it should be Veterans Day.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, in recent years has become a recognized holiday by the federal government, the state of Georgia and the Cobb County government. Tumlin wrote in the letter that if Marietta adds more holidays, it ought to try and align with the state government, which has 13 paid holidays, rather than add only one.
For more than 15 years the Cobb NAACP has held a Juneteenth festival on Marietta Square, a celebration Tumlin attends. The mayor mentioned the annual Juneteenth festival, as well as Marietta’s annual Veterans Day parade, in his letter, praising both. Last year, he authored a proclamation declaring it "Juneteenth Celebration Day throughout the City of Marietta, Georgia" and encouraged "all of our community to celebrate this day of recognition of Freedom and Justice for all citizens, and to commit as a City to the furtherance of oneness, free of racism and prejudices."
Richardson declined a request for comment on Friday.
Grimes, who expressed disappointment in Tumlin's veto during public comment Wednesday night, said she’d love to see Juneteenth become a paid holiday for city staff. But the two holidays never needed to be linked, she said.
The council never had an issue with Veterans Day not being a paid holiday until Juneteenth was suggested as one, supporters said after Wednesday’s vote.
“The two things together, shouldn't even be married together. But, you know, it is what it is. Veterans Day should have been a consideration long before now,” Grimes said.
