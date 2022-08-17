Eric Holland, Marietta High School’s brand new principal who was named sole finalist for the job of Rome City Schools superintendent this week, will be released from his Marietta contract if he chooses to take the Rome job. That’s what Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ on Wednesday after expressing his disappointment at the Rome news.
“I am disappointed for the students and staff at Marietta High School,” Rivera said. “I had incredible hope and confidence in Dr. Holland's leadership as principal. I also respect his decision to interview, and at the same time recognize my highest priority remains Marietta High School, and not Rome City Schools.”
It was Rivera who recommended the Marietta school board move the previous Marietta High School principal, Keith Ball, to a central office position, and that Holland be appointed to replace him, advice the Marietta school board followed.
In fact, Holland applied to the job of Rome superintendent when it came open in the spring, before accepting the Marietta High position (Holland served as Rome High School principal for five years). On Saturday, he was one of four candidates who interviewed with the Rome school board.
Tuesday’s announcement by the Rome school board produced an array of reactions on social media, where Marietta community members lamented the quick turn of events or criticized Holland’s apparent lack of commitment.
“I feel like knowing you had applied for an open position that hadn’t been decided on yet would have been important information to disclose. Not a good look for the MCS school board or Dr. Holland,” one Facebook commenter wrote under an MDJ article.
Marietta school board members, meanwhile, said they still hope Holland turns Rome down.
“He's a talented man,” board member A.B. Almy said. “And I hope that he chooses to stay, but we understand that he has a lot on his plate and a lot to think about right now. But it is our desire for him to stay and to lead our high school.”
Board member Jeff DeJarnett said Holland was being pursued by Rome for the same reasons Marietta hired him.
“I think the community at large has been very happy with Dr. Holland, I know I have,” DeJarnett told the MDJ Wednesday. “And I feel like the first week or two at the high school, just from the perspective of the families that I've spoken with, and even faculty I think, are very positive.”
Board member Angela Orange agreed, saying the news was confirmation that Holland is a “superstar,” and that Marietta made a good hire.
“I hope that he looks at how this community has welcomed him, has loved on him and his family. I hope that he looks at the mentoring and support that he can get here. I hope that he looks at the impact that he can have,” Orange said Tuesday.
Board member Jason Waters made similar comments Tuesday night, saying he was disappointed, but not surprised, that Rome was seeking to hire Holland.
“At some point top talent is going to leave for bigger opportunities. I was just hoping it would not be this soon,” Waters said.
While MHS appears to be on the verge of being leaderless, Kerry Minervini, school board chair, echoed her colleagues by saying the situation is still up in the air.
“That's always a concern,” she said. “But at this point, I think we're really just in a holding pattern. … While we can sit and talk about what we may do if that happens, we're really not going to be able to take any action on anything until we know what's going to happen with the superintendent position on the board up in Rome.
“I think we'd known that he had applied to it, but not that this was a possibility, that they were going to actually come back and ask him to interview for it at that point,” Minervini continued.
Board member Jaillene Hunter did not return requests for comment.
Rivera committed to having a “seamless” transition if Holland leaves, but declined to speak further about future plans until Holland makes a decision.
“There is a good alternative,” board member Irene Berens said. “And I'm not at liberty to say anything about that. Our kids will have a good leader either way and hopefully will enjoy their high school year.”
Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said his members in Marietta schools are "genuinely disappointed at the thought of losing him so early."
"He had a very successful couple of weeks to begin the school year, and the faculty morale was looking up. What we're concerned about is making sure that if Dr. Holland and Rome city are able to reach an agreement, that whoever Dr. Rivera and the school board bring in can keep up that positive momentum that has started."
Hubbard added that he trusts Rivera to find a strong replacement if Holland leaves, and that Marietta is a "crown jewel" among Georgia's city-based school systems.
"The people of Marietta have always been proud of their system and the education they've provided. So I think that the board and the superintendent will actively seek out highly qualified candidates, I still think it's a very attractive job," he said.
Despite the Rome school board’s unanimous vote selecting Holland as finalist, Holland refused to say whether he would accept the job when asked by the MDJ.
The Marietta school board voted unanimously to hire Holland as MHS principal on July 13 at a salary of $195,000. Holland started the following Monday, July 18, just two weeks before students returned from summer break.
In its 2022-2023 budget, Rome City Schools increased its superintendent salary from $183,316 to $210,000 in an attempt to make pay more competitive with similar school districts, MDJ sister paper the Rome News-Tribune reported.
Holland replaced Keith Ball, who in June was transferred by the board to a central office position after four years at the helm of MHS.
Ball had presided over three years of graduation rate increases, but the MDJ later reported that the high school was challenged by high staff turnover and low teacher morale. Ball also reportedly struggled to address student fighting and discipline.
Holland has 23 years of education experience. He started his career as a teacher in Americus. He later served as an administrator at Turner County High in Ashburn, then at Tift County High School in Tifton, before heading to Rome.
