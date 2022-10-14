MARIETTA — You may know them as the Atlanta Braves. But north of Smyrna they ought to be called the "Marietta-Cobb Braves," Marietta Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin said at a pep rally for the Braves Thursday evening.
About 200 Braves fans filled Marietta Square's Glover Park for the rally, by Tumlin's estimation. The event was Tumlin's idea, and he said it cost the city "less than $1,000."
"It was a Norman Rockwell-style event," Tumlin said. "People like that."
The rally was held in support of the Braves' efforts in the five-game National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies won the first game. The Braves won the second. In order to return to the World Series, the Braves will have to win this series, then beat either the Padres or the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
The Braves' drum line, the Heavy Hitters, performed at the rally.
"Those guys would fire up the dead," Tumlin said. "They made it feel like it was right before a ballgame."
The Braves' in-game host, Mark Owens, had the crowd chanting and cheering "Go Braves!" in competition with Marietta High School's cheerleaders, who also came out for the event.
Tumlin gave out awards for four photo competitions, where fans submitted shots of their families, homes, businesses, and pets dressed and decorated to support the Braves.
Marietta resident Jim Nash, a retired Braves player (and one-season Phillies player), spoke at the rally. He said this year's Braves have what it takes to win the World Series again.
"For one thing, they've got a lot of talent. Second thing is they've got a lot of energy. And the third thing is they've probably got the best fans in the National League," Nash said. "We need to win that game tomorrow night."
A mural of Marietta native Dansby Swanson, the Braves' shortstop, stood in the Square for fans to snap a selfie with. The portrait was painted at Marietta's Chalktoberfest in 2021 — the year the Braves won the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Tumlin said the artwork will soon be on display permanently in Marietta High School, Swanson's alma mater.
The third and fourth games in the series are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
